Icy temperatures – which saw the UK record its coldest night of the winter so far – have not stopped young and old alike from enjoying some fun in the snow.

The Crompton family have a snowball fight at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) Snowy conditions at Colchester United football ground (Steve Parsons/PA) Members of the Household Cavalry in London, as bitterly cold winds continue to grip much of the nation (Stefan Rousseau/PA) A group of people ride sledges in the snow in Essex (Victoria Jones/PA) Young and old were enjoying the snow in Essex (Victoria Jones/PA) A thick coat was an advantage for Highland cows in Denny, near Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA) It was still beach weather for some (Victoria Jones/PA) A man walks on the snow-covered seafront at Thorpe Bay, Essex (Victoria Jones/PA) No need to check a weather app as snow falls in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) A winter walk in Sutton Park in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) Early morning swimmers enjoyed a bracing dip at Thorpe Bay, Essex (Victoria Jones/PA) A mother pushes her twins through the snow in their buggy in Ipswich (Joe Giddens/PA) A man takes a photo of an ice-covered mermaid statue in Trafalgar Square, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) A pony enjoys the snow at Hothfield Nature Reserve in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) Icicles form on a hedgerow near Ashford in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)