What are the new rules for travel?

New rules for international arrivals are being introduced in a bid to slow the spread of new coronavirus strains.

Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about the measures:

Arriving travellers will be tested after two and eight days (Phil Noble/PA)

– What is happening with testing?

All arriving passengers are to be tested from Monday.

They will be tested twice, on day two and day eight after their arrival.

– Why is it being launched?

The Department for Health and Social Care says it will help the authorities track new cases brought into the UK.

– How has the travel industry reacted?

Firms have called for testing of arrivals to be introduced for many months, but they want it to coincide with a relaxing of quarantine requirements.

Mass testing of all entrants to the #UK to be unveiled tomorrow, with testing on days 2 and 8 after arrival. On this, it’s good to see government listening and staying one step ahead of any new variants. Regular testing should replace #quarantine however. @ThePCAgency #COVID19 — Paul Charles (@PPaulCharles) February 8, 2021

– What are the quarantine rules?

Passengers arriving in the UK must quarantine at home for 10 days, unless someone arriving from a country not on the “red list” receives a negative result from a test taken after at least five days.

– Will this “test to release” policy remain once mandatory testing is launched?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that it will continue to apply.

That means someone could test negative after five days, leave home for reasons such as exercise or food shopping, but then have to self-isolate again if they test positive on day eight.

– What is the “red list”?

This is a list of 33 countries deemed at high risk of coronavirus variants, which includes all of South America, southern Africa, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates.

– What are the rules for people arriving from those destinations?

People from those locations are banned from entering the UK unless they are UK nationals or residents.

Those who are allowed to enter must self-isolate at home for 10 days, with no opportunity to reduce this through testing.

From 15 February, anyone travelling to the UK from a country on the UK’s travel ban list will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for a period of 10 days. More details 👇🏼https://t.co/tmzYBMtquM — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) February 5, 2021

– What about quarantine hotels?

These will replace the quarantine at home policy for people arriving from “red list” countries from Monday.

Travellers will be required to spend 10 days in a Government-approved facility.

– What other things do arriving travellers need to do?

They must complete a passenger locator form and have proof of a negative coronavirus test taken in the three days before departure.

– How about for people leaving the UK?

As holidays are banned due to lockdown rules, people leaving the UK must declare the reason for their trip.