Cynthia Erivo becomes Queen of Soul in Genius: Aretha trailer

Cynthia Erivo demands respect as she transforms into Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in the trailer for a new series based on the singer’s life.

British Oscar nominee Erivo plays Franklin in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha, which will explore the revered US star’s career both on and off-stage, including her influential work supporting the civil rights movement.

Producers said it will be the “first-ever, definitive and only authorised scripted series” on her life.

All hail the Queen of Soul. Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is Aretha Franklin in #GeniusAretha, coming March 21 to @natgeotv pic.twitter.com/zPKf7ekZ70 — National Geographic (@NatGeo) February 9, 2021

The trailer shows Erivo playing Franklin on her journey to becoming one of the biggest artists in the world, including clashing with those trying to control her and giving a black power salute.

“There will never be another one like me,” Erivo’s Franklin says.

Genius: Aretha also stars Courtney B Vance, Malcolm Barrett and David Cross. Londoner Erivo, 34, is known for her work on Broadway as well as her Oscar-nominated turn in 2019 biopic Harriet.

Franklin, who died in August 2018 at the age of 76, sold more than 75 million records during a glittering career with hits including Respect and I Say A Little Prayer.

Erivo’s portrayal is not the only upcoming screen adaptation of Franklin’s life.

Jennifer Hudson will play her in Respect, a biopic that has been delayed to August due to the pandemic.

Genius: Aretha is set to air in the US on four consecutive nights beginning on March 21.