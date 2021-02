Lithuania rejects Russia’s demand for Navalny ally to be arrested

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of an exiled ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but Lithuania, where the associate lives, has rejected the demand to take him into custody.

The action against Leonid Volkov by the Basmanny District Court was seen as part of an effort by authorities to squash demonstrations demanding the release of Mr Navalny, a top Kremlin foe who was detained on January 17.

Mr Volkov, a chief strategist for Mr Navalny, was charged with encouraging minors to take part in unauthorised rallies, which could land him in jail for up to three years. He had already been put on an international wanted list.

Mr Volkov, who has lived abroad since 2019, has rejected the charges, and Lithuania’s government has refused to carry out the Russian court’s order.

“Using international tools for politically motivated prosecution is a wrong practice,” Lithuanian interior minister Agne Bilotaite said.

“This raises serious doubts about Russia’s membership in these organisations,” she said, referring to the Russian arrest warrant sent through Interpol.

Mr Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption investigator who is Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, was arrested on his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

Protests across Russia drew tens of thousands of people to the streets for two consecutive weekends in January in the largest show of discontent in years.

Police officers detain a Navalny supporter during a protest in St Petersburg earlier this month (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

More protests rocked Moscow and St Petersburg after a Moscow court on February 2 sentenced Mr Navalny to two years and eight months in prison for violating the terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany.

That stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Mr Navalny has rejected as fabricated and the European Court of Human Rights has ruled to be unlawful.

He described his new imprisonment as “Putin’s personal revenge” for surviving and exposing the assassination plot.

The authorities responded to protests with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 people across Russia, many of whom were later fined or handed jail sentences ranging from seven to 15 days.

They also have moved to isolate key members of Mr Navalny’s team, putting several of his top associates under house arrest for two months without access to the internet.

Servicemen of the Russian National Guard gather at Red Square to prevent a protest rally in Moscow on February 2 (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

In a shift of strategy amid the crackdown, Mr Volkov said last week that the pro-Navalny demonstrations should pause until the spring, arguing that an attempt to maintain rallies each weekend would only lead to thousands more arrests and wear participants out.

But on Tuesday he announced a new form of protest, urging residents of big cities to briefly gather in residential courtyards on Sunday with their mobile phone torchlights turned on.

He argued that the new tactics — similar to ones used by anti-government protesters in neighbouring Belarus — would prevent Russian riot police from interfering and allow more people to participate without fearing repression.

The Belarus protests follow the re-election in August of the country’s long-time autocratic president Alexander Lukashenko in balloting widely seen as rigged.