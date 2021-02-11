Giannis Antetokounmpo efforts come in defeat as Milwaukee lose to Phoenix

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points but it was the Phoenix Suns who came out on top in a 125-124 thriller over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns won their fourth match in a row thanks to Devin Booker’s 30 points and another 28 from Chris Paul.

Milwaukee, who had won their last five, found themselves eight points down with 2:30 to go but drew level at 124-124 when Antetokounmpo dunked with less than a minute to play.

But Booker shot one of his free throws with 32 seconds to play which turned out to be the difference.

The Dallas Mavericks also won by the narrowest of margins, seeing off the Atlanta Hawks 118-117.

Luka Doncic had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds and Danilo Gallinari missed a jump shot with 0.9 seconds left which would have sealed the win for Atlanta.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers needed overtime to eke out a 114-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron James hit a late three-pointer to force the extra five minutes and had a steal with 3.3 seconds left in overtime to seal the win.

RECAP 📝 The Nets hold the Pacers to a 30-point first half and secure the W in BK — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 11, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets went into the half 62-30 up and stayed the course for a 104-94 win over the Indiana Pacers, their first win in four, with Kyrie Irving scoring 35, while Zach LaVine scored 46 as the Chicago Bulls swept past the New Orleans Pelicans 129-116.

The Denver Nuggets dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-95, Kawhi Leonard hit 36 points for the Los Angeles Clippers in their 119-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Charlotte Hornets were downed by the Memphis Grizzlies 130-114 and the Toronto Raptors finished strongly in their 137-115 triumph over the Washington Wizards.