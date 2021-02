Something went wrong - please try again later.

The UK recorded its lowest temperature in more than two decades as the mercury plunged to minus 23C overnight following an “extreme freeze”.

Braemar, Aberdeenshire, saw temperatures hit a bone-chilling minus 23.0C (minus 9.4F), the coldest temperature recorded in the UK since 1995, the Met Office said.

The cold snap produced some icy scenes across the country: