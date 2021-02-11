A close look at Gareth Bale’s impact since his much-heralded return to Tottenham

Gareth Bale has played barely a quarter of the available game-time since his return to Tottenham, as manager Jose Mourinho appears to question his attitude.
After leaving the on-loan Real Madrid forward out of his squad for Wednesday’s extra-time defeat to Everton in the FA Cup, Mourinho revealed Bale was “not feeling comfortable” but added there was no “obvious injury”.
