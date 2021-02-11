Taylor Swift confirms re-recording of Fearless album following masters row

Taylor Swift has confirmed she has re-recorded the whole of her 2008 album Fearless following a public row over the sale of her masters.

She told US show Good Morning America that she will release her own version of the hit single Love Story.

She said: “I’m so excited to share with you that tonight at midnight I will be putting out my version of my song Love Story, which was originally on my album Fearless.

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song “Love Story” at midnight! She tells @GMA she has re-recorded her entire “Fearless” album and gives us a sneak peek at the new cover! 💛💛 #TaylorSwiftOnGMA https://t.co/UQUu2QuE6O pic.twitter.com/8ZvZBmvgiR — Good Morning America 💛💛 (@GMA) February 11, 2021

“I’ve now finished re-recording all of Fearless, which will be coming out soon.

“My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I have decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album, but I’ve now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it, the full picture.”

The singer is re-recording her first six albums after the rights were sold by her former record label.

The rights to albums including Fearless, Red and 1989 are now owned by prominent music industry manager Scooter Braun, who acquired her former record label Big Machine.

Swift has previously said she was “sad” and “grossed out” by the deal, which came to light last year.

Swift moved to Universal Music Group in 2018 and has since released her album Lover, as well as surprise drops Folklore and Evermore.

Writing on Instagram, Swift said: “I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless is done and will be with you soon.

“It’s called Fearless (Taylor’s version) and it includes 26 songs.

“I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I’m coming from.

“Artists should own their work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work.

“For example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album, songs I absolutely adored but were held back for different reasons (don’t want too many breakup songs, don’t want too many down tempo songs, can’t fit that many songs on a physical CD).

“Those reasons seem unnecessary now. I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to include six never before released songs on my version of this album, written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind.

“This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could’ve imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all of my music.

“I hope you’ll like this first outing as much as I liked traveling back in time to recreate it.”