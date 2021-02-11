Large fire breaks out on Dartmoor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A large fire has broken out on Dartmoor in Devon.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has said the blaze is near Tavy Cleave, a few miles north east of Tavistock.

The service has deployed five pumps and other units but has struggled to tackle the fire due to its location.

The blaze is near Tavy Cleave, a few miles north east of Tavistock (Benjamin Lawley/Twitter)

Rob Steemson, Dartmoor National Park emergency officer, told the PA news agency the blaze is estimated to be around 5km wide.

He said it was not clear how or where the fire started, but that “strong” winds were pushing it further across the moorland.

Mr Steemson added that park rangers are in attendance along with the fire service.

Pictures on social media showed a large stretching blaze which has illuminated the night sky.

The fire is thought to be on a remote stretch of the moorland and no residents or animals have been injured, according to reports.

It is not yet clear if the fire is controlled, with images on social media showing a large section of the moorland ablaze.

Social media users said the blaze could be seen from parts of Cornwall, while others have estimated it could be stretching around three miles wide.

The fire could be seen from miles away (Benjamin Lawley/Twitter)

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our crews are currently at Peter Tavy but we haven’t actually accessed the fire yet.

“We have five pumps and various special appliances.”

The service warned people to “avoid the area”.