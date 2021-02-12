Jazz pianist Chick Corea dies aged 79 after being diagnosed with cancer

Renowned jazz pianist Chick Corea has died at the age of 79 after being diagnosed with cancer, a statement on his website said.
American composer Corea, winner of 23 Grammy Awards, died from a rare form of the disease which he was only recently found to have, according to the announcement.
“He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and a great mentor and friend to so many,” the statement said.
