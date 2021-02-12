Friday, February 12th 2021 Show Links
Jazz pianist Chick Corea dies aged 79 after being diagnosed with cancer

by Press Association
February 12 2021, 1.13am
Renowned jazz pianist Chick Corea has died at the age of 79 after being diagnosed with cancer, a statement on his website said (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Renowned jazz pianist Chick Corea has died at the age of 79 after being diagnosed with cancer, a statement on his website said.

American composer Corea, winner of 23 Grammy Awards, died from a rare form of the disease which he was only recently found to have, according to the announcement.

“He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and a great mentor and friend to so many,” the statement said.

