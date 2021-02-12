Eliza Dushku latest Buffy star to address Joss Whedon controversy

Eliza Dushku is the latest Buffy The Vampire Slayer star to publicly back the actress Charisma Carpenter after she accused show creator Joss Whedon of “misconduct”.

Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase in the supernatural drama series, shared a post on social media this week alleging Whedon created “hostile and toxic work environments”.

Buffy’s leading star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, responded by saying “I stand with all survivors of abuse” while Michelle Trachtenberg, another actress from the show, said Whedon was guilty of “not appropriate behaviour” with her when she was teenager.

Whedon, an acclaimed filmmaker who has worked on the Marvel films, is yet to publicly respond.

Dushku is the latest Buffy star to address the controversy and backed Carpenter.

She said: “CC, my heart aches for you & I’m so sorry you have held this for so long. Your post was powerful, painful and painted a picture we’ll collectively never un-see or un-know. Thank you. I hadn’t known it and I won’t forget it.”

Dushku, who played the character of Faith on Buffy, added: “Neglecting to ‘name’ the power/gender/sexual/racial abuse epidemic in the entertainment industry (and for that matter society in general) enables the abusers and only emboldens and ultimately fortifies abusive systems.

“May you and countless others feel the solidarity and connection you have likely missed for too long. From courage, come change and hope. It starts and will end because of courageous truth-tellers like you.

“I admire, respect and love you.”

Whedon created Buffy The Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997 to 2003, as well as its spin-off Angel. His film credits include Serenity and The Avengers.

Carpenter said she was prompted to speak out after actor Ray Fisher was removed from the cast of upcoming superhero film The Flash.

In a lengthy statement captioned “My truth. #IStandWithRayFisher,” the actress made a series of allegations against Whedon, 56.

She said he called her “fat” when she was four months pregnant, mocked her religious beliefs and “unceremoniously fired” her after she gave birth.

Carpenter, 50, added: “Only recently, after years of therapy and a wake-up call from the Time’s Up movement, do I understand the complexities of this demoralised thinking.”

Fisher accused Whedon, who had directed the reshoots of Justice League after original director Zack Snyder stepped down following a family tragedy, of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” treatment of cast and crew on the set of the 2017 film.

British actor Anthony Head also starred on Buffy and played a mentor of Gellar’s character.

He appeared on This Morning on Thursday and said he was “gutted” to hear of the allegations.

Head, 66, said: “I am really sad that if people went through these experiences, that I was sort of like a father figure. I would hope that someone would come to me and say, ‘I’m struggling. I just had a horrible conversation.’”