Taylor Swift shares re-recorded version of Love Story

Taylor Swift has released the re-recorded version of her 2008 hit Love Story.

The pop superstar is in the process of making new versions of her first six albums following a row over who controls them.

Prominent talent manager Scooter Braun acquired them before he sold the rights to a private investment fund in November.

Swift revealed on Thursday’s Good Morning America she has finished re-recording 2008 album Fearless and said it will be released in April.

On Friday, the 31-year-old shared Love Story, along with an official lyric video featuring throwback footage, apparently from the Fearless era.

The video ends with the message: “With love to all my fans.”

Writing on Instagram, Swift revealed the new edition of the album will be titled Fearless (Taylor’s version) and it includes 26 songs.

The original included 13 tracks.

Explaining the new material, Swift revealed multiple songs were left off the original album for reasons including “too many breakup songs” and not being able to fit that much material on a physical CD.

“Those reasons seem unnecessary now,” the singer said. “I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to include six never before released songs on my version of this album, written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind.

“This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could’ve imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all of my music.

“I hope you’ll like this first outing as much as I liked traveling back in time to recreate it.”