Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Here is Friday’s update on Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 8, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

Of the 315 local areas in England, nine (3%) have seen a rise in case rates, 305 (97%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Rutland in the East Midlands continues to have the highest rate in England, with 179 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 8 – the equivalent of 448.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 235.4 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 1, and has been linked to an outbreak at a prison in the county.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, down from 519.3 to 402.9, with 291 new cases.

Walsall in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 475.7 to 402.5, with 1,149 new cases.

These are the nine areas to record a week-on-week rise:

1. Rutland (up from 235.4 to 448.3)

2. Newark & Sherwood (209.9 to 243.4)

3. Calderdale (169.3 to 201.5)

4. Mid Devon (122.7 to 140.9)

5. Copeland (199.5 to 212.7)

6. North East Lincolnshire (97.1 to 103.4)

7. Ryedale (106.5 to 110.1)

8. Rushcliffe (202.2 to 205.6)

9. Scarborough (98.4 to 99.3)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 1.

Rutland, 448.3, (179), 235.4, (94)

Corby, 402.9, (291), 519.3, (375)

Walsall, 402.5, (1149), 475.7, (1358)

Sandwell, 377.2, (1239), 486.5, (1598)

Middlesbrough, 357.5, (504), 359.6, (507)

St. Helens, 347.8, (628), 412.5, (745)

Knowsley, 334.1, (504), 454.1, (685)

Mansfield, 314.7, (344), 342.1, (374)

Preston, 308.8, (442), 331.9, (475)

Luton, 301.8, (643), 409.8, (873)

East Staffordshire, 300.6, (360), 353.2, (423)

Ashfield, 298.6, (382), 354.9, (454)

Slough, 298.2, (446), 403.9, (604)

Kettering, 292.8, (298), 364.5, (371)

Peterborough, 292.2, (591), 402.9, (815)

Blackburn with Darwen, 283.9, (425), 398.1, (596)

Wolverhampton, 282.9, (745), 394.1, (1038)

Bolton, 280.3, (806), 280.6, (807)

Leicester, 279.5, (990), 375.2, (1329)

Northampton, 276.0, (620), 374.4, (841)

Nottingham, 275.2, (916), 345.4, (1150)

Sefton, 275.0, (760), 313.7, (867)

Fenland, 273.0, (278), 275.9, (281)

Sunderland, 269.7, (749), 325.2, (903)

South Ribble, 269.0, (298), 345.7, (383)

Birmingham, 266.8, (3046), 391.6, (4471)

Ealing, 265.9, (909), 395.3, (1351)

Redditch, 265.1, (226), 385.9, (329)

Bedford, 264.9, (459), 373.9, (648)

Hounslow, 264.8, (719), 407.3, (1106)

Halton, 263.5, (341), 378.6, (490)

Bassetlaw, 262.2, (308), 291.2, (342)

Liverpool, 262.0, (1305), 312.0, (1554)

Bolsover, 261.9, (211), 367.4, (296)

South Staffordshire, 257.0, (289), 336.2, (378)

Derby, 251.8, (648), 365.3, (940)

Stevenage, 250.4, (220), 332.4, (292)

Telford and Wrekin, 247.4, (445), 311.4, (560)

Gedling, 246.0, (290), 260.4, (307)

Hillingdon, 244.4, (750), 363.3, (1115)

Newark and Sherwood, 243.4, (298), 209.9, (257)

Oadby and Wigston, 238.5, (136), 289.4, (165)

Stockton-on-Tees, 238.2, (470), 293.9, (580)

Brent, 233.5, (770), 366.0, (1207)

Warrington, 233.3, (490), 299.0, (628)

Salford, 232.6, (602), 277.8, (719)

Tamworth, 230.8, (177), 365.1, (280)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 230.5, (349), 281.4, (426)

Lichfield, 230.1, (241), 306.4, (321)

Wellingborough, 228.3, (182), 352.5, (281)

Hyndburn, 227.0, (184), 323.3, (262)

Norwich, 225.5, (317), 306.6, (431)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 224.9, (889), 333.6, (1319)

Manchester, 224.7, (1242), 287.8, (1591)

Crawley, 224.2, (252), 349.6, (393)

Amber Valley, 223.2, (286), 310.6, (398)

Solihull, 218.6, (473), 305.5, (661)

Dudley, 217.4, (699), 385.9, (1241)

Chorley, 216.6, (256), 231.8, (274)

Woking, 216.3, (218), 240.1, (242)

Bradford, 216.0, (1166), 244.7, (1321)

Rotherham, 215.5, (572), 220.4, (585)

Oldham, 215.5, (511), 219.3, (520)

Watford, 215.4, (208), 363.4, (351)

Merton, 215.0, (444), 285.6, (590)

Erewash, 215.0, (248), 298.2, (344)

Copeland, 212.7, (145), 199.5, (136)

Bury, 211.5, (404), 220.4, (421)

Barking and Dagenham, 210.9, (449), 327.4, (697)

Darlington, 210.7, (225), 230.3, (246)

Cannock Chase, 210.4, (212), 331.5, (334)

Coventry, 209.9, (780), 294.5, (1094)

Allerdale, 209.7, (205), 305.8, (299)

Rugby, 208.4, (227), 245.1, (267)

South Derbyshire, 207.9, (223), 282.5, (303)

Spelthorne, 207.3, (207), 275.4, (275)

North Warwickshire, 206.9, (135), 268.1, (175)

Stoke-on-Trent, 206.3, (529), 245.0, (628)

Rushcliffe, 205.6, (245), 202.2, (241)

West Lancashire, 204.7, (234), 223.1, (255)

Rochdale, 204.1, (454), 255.8, (569)

Pendle, 204.1, (188), 332.2, (306)

Stockport, 203.8, (598), 234.8, (689)

Welwyn Hatfield, 203.2, (250), 363.3, (447)

Blaby, 202.9, (206), 240.3, (244)

Calderdale, 201.5, (426), 169.3, (358)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 199.4, (259), 269.5, (350)

Redcar and Cleveland, 199.1, (273), 270.5, (371)

Rushmoor, 198.7, (188), 331.9, (314)

Harrow, 197.1, (495), 324.9, (816)

Southampton, 196.4, (496), 261.4, (660)

Wigan, 195.9, (644), 258.9, (851)

Barnsley, 194.8, (481), 204.2, (504)

South Holland, 194.7, (185), 264.2, (251)

Worcester, 194.6, (197), 313.2, (317)

Chesterfield, 194.5, (204), 268.8, (282)

Newham, 193.4, (683), 327.4, (1156)

Aylesbury Vale, 193.0, (385), 255.7, (510)

Wakefield, 192.9, (672), 220.8, (769)

Leeds, 192.3, (1525), 220.5, (1749)

Blackpool, 192.2, (268), 238.8, (333)

Charnwood, 192.1, (357), 220.6, (410)

Tendring, 191.7, (281), 339.8, (498)

Hertsmere, 191.6, (201), 297.4, (312)

High Peak, 191.0, (177), 220.1, (204)

Wirral, 190.1, (616), 259.3, (840)

Burnley, 190.1, (169), 335.1, (298)

Kirklees, 189.9, (835), 232.2, (1021)

Broxbourne, 189.1, (184), 241.6, (235)

Fylde, 188.2, (152), 252.5, (204)

North West Leicestershire, 187.2, (194), 245.1, (254)

Harborough, 185.5, (174), 204.7, (192)

Portsmouth, 182.4, (392), 271.7, (584)

Barrow-in-Furness, 182.0, (122), 301.3, (202)

Harlow, 181.5, (158), 286.0, (249)

Great Yarmouth, 181.2, (180), 307.0, (305)

County Durham, 180.7, (958), 241.8, (1282)

Doncaster, 180.5, (563), 226.0, (705)

Hartlepool, 180.4, (169), 292.5, (274)

Shropshire, 180.4, (583), 209.5, (677)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 179.9, (333), 297.1, (550)

Arun, 179.8, (289), 301.7, (485)

Tameside, 179.3, (406), 252.5, (572)

Maidstone, 179.3, (308), 190.3, (327)

Wycombe, 179.2, (313), 297.8, (520)

Huntingdonshire, 178.7, (318), 209.0, (372)

Broxtowe, 178.0, (203), 259.6, (296)

Sutton, 177.9, (367), 294.6, (608)

Wychavon, 176.9, (229), 321.4, (416)

Reading, 176.8, (286), 315.9, (511)

Havering, 176.1, (457), 237.3, (616)

Bristol, 175.7, (814), 244.7, (1134)

Runnymede, 175.6, (157), 214.7, (192)

Croydon, 174.8, (676), 277.7, (1074)

East Northamptonshire, 173.5, (164), 251.8, (238)

North East Derbyshire, 173.5, (176), 233.6, (237)

Lancaster, 173.2, (253), 259.5, (379)

Breckland, 172.9, (242), 262.9, (368)

Colchester, 171.5, (334), 232.1, (452)

Southend-on-Sea, 171.5, (314), 223.3, (409)

Bromsgrove, 170.2, (170), 215.3, (215)

South Gloucestershire, 169.8, (484), 202.0, (576)

Sedgemoor, 169.7, (209), 181.9, (224)

Ribble Valley, 169.2, (103), 243.1, (148)

Redbridge, 167.7, (512), 288.0, (879)

Kingston upon Thames, 167.3, (297), 254.6, (452)

Eden, 167.1, (89), 238.5, (127)

South Tyneside, 166.9, (252), 200.7, (303)

Lambeth, 166.5, (543), 268.4, (875)

Milton Keynes, 166.3, (448), 259.0, (698)

Melton, 166.0, (85), 193.3, (99)

Chichester, 165.1, (200), 178.3, (216)

South Kesteven, 165.0, (235), 250.0, (356)

Bracknell Forest, 164.8, (202), 247.2, (303)

Cheshire West and Chester, 164.7, (565), 250.4, (859)

Stafford, 164.6, (226), 182.1, (250)

Barnet, 163.2, (646), 260.7, (1032)

North Tyneside, 163.0, (339), 215.5, (448)

Rossendale, 162.3, (116), 222.4, (159)

Eastleigh, 161.7, (216), 224.6, (300)

Gateshead, 161.3, (326), 205.9, (416)

Central Bedfordshire, 160.1, (462), 240.1, (693)

Fareham, 160.0, (186), 194.4, (226)

Reigate and Banstead, 160.0, (238), 289.8, (431)

Hull, 159.8, (415), 159.8, (415)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 159.1, (180), 236.0, (267)

Trafford, 158.8, (377), 207.3, (492)

Cheshire East, 158.3, (608), 195.5, (751)

Epsom and Ewell, 157.5, (127), 224.5, (181)

Greenwich, 157.0, (452), 264.6, (762)

Sheffield, 156.6, (916), 210.3, (1230)

Waltham Forest, 154.9, (429), 251.6, (697)

Gosport, 154.4, (131), 280.5, (238)

Braintree, 154.0, (235), 268.7, (410)

Hambleton, 153.9, (141), 170.3, (156)

Thurrock, 153.7, (268), 266.1, (464)

Test Valley, 153.0, (193), 275.0, (347)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 153.0, (198), 204.0, (264)

Somerset West and Taunton, 152.8, (237), 223.1, (346)

Boston, 152.5, (107), 238.0, (167)

Bexley, 151.0, (375), 214.7, (533)

Dartford, 151.0, (170), 222.0, (250)

Carlisle, 150.9, (164), 249.4, (271)

North Hertfordshire, 150.5, (201), 239.6, (320)

Oxford, 150.2, (229), 234.8, (358)

Wyre Forest, 150.1, (152), 244.8, (248)

Richmond upon Thames, 150.0, (297), 217.2, (430)

Wyre, 149.0, (167), 242.7, (272)

Daventry, 148.9, (128), 207.1, (178)

Enfield, 147.7, (493), 260.9, (871)

West Berkshire, 147.7, (234), 164.7, (261)

Wandsworth, 147.4, (486), 218.1, (719)

Havant, 145.0, (183), 189.4, (239)

Worthing, 144.7, (160), 212.5, (235)

Ipswich, 143.9, (197), 242.5, (332)

Three Rivers, 141.4, (132), 218.6, (204)

South Bucks, 141.3, (99), 185.6, (130)

Chelmsford, 141.3, (252), 222.0, (396)

Mid Devon, 140.9, (116), 122.7, (101)

Derbyshire Dales, 139.6, (101), 175.6, (127)

Folkestone and Hythe, 138.9, (157), 235.4, (266)

Castle Point, 138.3, (125), 250.1, (226)

North Somerset, 138.1, (297), 161.8, (348)

Warwick, 137.7, (198), 155.8, (224)

Lewisham, 137.0, (419), 238.7, (730)

St Albans, 136.7, (203), 190.6, (283)

Eastbourne, 135.9, (141), 284.4, (295)

Selby, 135.7, (123), 179.9, (163)

Tandridge, 135.0, (119), 225.8, (199)

Hastings, 134.9, (125), 251.5, (233)

North Kesteven, 134.3, (157), 175.3, (205)

Richmondshire, 134.0, (72), 184.3, (99)

Gravesham, 133.7, (143), 281.5, (301)

Dorset, 133.7, (506), 191.5, (725)

Northumberland, 133.7, (431), 169.0, (545)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 132.7, (201), 175.7, (266)

South Cambridgeshire, 132.6, (211), 189.8, (302)

Basildon, 132.5, (248), 252.1, (472)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 131.8, (399), 159.2, (482)

Guildford, 131.5, (196), 191.9, (286)

Broadland, 130.8, (171), 232.4, (304)

Southwark, 130.5, (416), 229.0, (730)

East Hampshire, 130.0, (159), 164.3, (201)

Dacorum, 129.9, (201), 253.9, (393)

Bromley, 129.7, (431), 204.3, (679)

Wiltshire, 129.4, (647), 144.8, (724)

Chiltern, 128.2, (123), 196.0, (188)

Haringey, 128.0, (344), 245.3, (659)

Thanet, 127.5, (181), 207.9, (295)

Kensington and Chelsea, 127.5, (199), 186.4, (291)

Medway, 124.9, (348), 231.6, (645)

East Cambridgeshire, 124.7, (112), 177.0, (159)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 124.6, (425), 146.0, (498)

Ashford, 123.8, (161), 188.4, (245)

Rochford, 123.6, (108), 188.9, (165)

Basingstoke and Deane, 122.9, (217), 179.0, (316)

Isle of Wight, 122.0, (173), 166.5, (236)

Malvern Hills, 120.7, (95), 163.9, (129)

Cherwell, 119.6, (180), 200.0, (301)

Horsham, 118.2, (170), 172.5, (248)

Lewes, 117.2, (121), 201.4, (208)

Swindon, 117.0, (260), 188.1, (418)

Epping Forest, 116.9, (154), 214.1, (282)

Gloucester, 116.9, (151), 200.6, (259)

North Lincolnshire, 116.1, (200), 130.6, (225)

Stroud, 115.9, (139), 125.9, (151)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 115.8, (114), 158.5, (156)

Maldon, 115.5, (75), 177.1, (115)

Uttlesford, 115.0, (105), 158.8, (145)

Westminster, 113.3, (296), 177.9, (465)

Wokingham, 112.8, (193), 188.2, (322)

Swale, 111.9, (168), 159.9, (240)

Ryedale, 110.1, (61), 106.5, (59)

Dover, 110.0, (130), 130.4, (154)

New Forest, 109.9, (198), 134.4, (242)

York, 109.7, (231), 173.3, (365)

East Lindsey, 109.4, (155), 148.2, (210)

Stratford-on-Avon, 108.4, (141), 148.3, (193)

Islington, 107.6, (261), 183.9, (446)

Elmbridge, 106.7, (146), 128.7, (176)

Winchester, 106.5, (133), 142.6, (178)

Torbay, 106.4, (145), 175.4, (239)

Harrogate, 106.3, (171), 178.4, (287)

Hackney and City of London, 105.6, (307), 200.8, (584)

Brentwood, 105.2, (81), 142.8, (110)

West Suffolk, 105.0, (188), 158.6, (284)

North East Lincolnshire, 103.4, (165), 97.1, (155)

Adur, 102.6, (66), 216.2, (139)

Lincoln, 101.7, (101), 152.1, (151)

South Northamptonshire, 101.6, (96), 189.4, (179)

Cambridge, 101.0, (126), 150.6, (188)

Wealden, 100.9, (163), 164.1, (265)

Vale of White Horse, 100.7, (137), 134.6, (183)

Bath and North East Somerset, 99.3, (192), 157.3, (304)

Scarborough, 99.3, (108), 98.4, (107)

West Lindsey, 99.3, (95), 125.4, (120)

South Oxfordshire, 99.3, (141), 125.3, (178)

Brighton and Hove, 98.7, (287), 152.3, (443)

East Suffolk, 98.2, (245), 145.9, (364)

Waverley, 98.2, (124), 160.7, (203)

Mole Valley, 97.4, (85), 151.3, (132)

Tower Hamlets, 97.3, (316), 191.8, (623)

Camden, 94.4, (255), 144.8, (391)

Hart, 93.7, (91), 157.6, (153)

South Norfolk, 93.7, (132), 198.0, (279)

Forest of Dean, 91.0, (79), 123.3, (107)

Sevenoaks, 90.3, (109), 165.6, (200)

Mendip, 90.0, (104), 137.6, (159)

South Somerset, 89.7, (151), 166.9, (281)

Tunbridge Wells, 89.3, (106), 176.9, (210)

East Hertfordshire, 88.8, (133), 161.6, (242)

West Oxfordshire, 88.6, (98), 141.9, (157)

Surrey Heath, 85.1, (76), 197.1, (176)

Mid Sussex, 84.8, (128), 141.7, (214)

Craven, 82.3, (47), 138.3, (79)

North Norfolk, 82.0, (86), 144.0, (151)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 81.1, (464), 125.2, (716)

Tonbridge and Malling, 79.5, (105), 161.2, (213)

Herefordshire, 79.4, (153), 139.0, (268)

Teignbridge, 78.3, (105), 98.4, (132)

Cotswold, 75.7, (68), 102.4, (92)

Cheltenham, 75.7, (88), 104.0, (121)

Canterbury, 73.8, (122), 143.3, (237)

Mid Suffolk, 71.2, (74), 118.4, (123)

South Lakeland, 68.5, (72), 120.9, (127)

Tewkesbury, 66.3, (63), 107.3, (102)

Babergh, 66.3, (61), 126.0, (116)

Plymouth, 63.3, (166), 102.6, (269)

Rother, 59.3, (57), 173.8, (167)

East Devon, 58.8, (86), 86.8, (127)

South Hams, 50.6, (44), 66.7, (58)

West Devon, 37.6, (21), 62.7, (35)

Exeter, 37.3, (49), 45.7, (60)

North Devon, 26.8, (26), 31.9, (31)

Torridge, 16.1, (11), 26.4, (18)