Police issue video of PCSO grabbing key after being dragged along by car

A police force has released dramatic body-cam footage of a teenage driver attempting to speed away from a PCSO, dragging the officer along the road.

PCSO Kieron Poole feared for his life before managing to grab the key as the motorist drove through a car park.

Muhammad Nadeem, who was 18 at the time of the incident in Smethwick, West Midlands, dragged the PCSO along for almost 30 metres, ignoring shouted pleas to halt the car.

A two-minute bodycam video released by the force shows PCSO Poole following Nadeem and summoning colleagues to help make an arrest.

A hammer and an axe were found in the car, while Nadeem was found to have a small amount of cannabis on January 25 last year.

West Midlands Police said Nadeem, now 19, of Florence Road, Smethwick, had admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon and will be sentenced at a later date.

PCSO Poole, from the Smethwick neighbourhood team, said: “It all happened so quickly.

“Before I knew anything my arm was attached to the car and I was being propelled, hanging on the side, through a couple of branches, a good 20-30ft before I knew what was happening.

“I knew I had to get the key out of the ignition. If I didn’t, I could have gone under his tyres and I might not be here today.

“I instinctively chased him. He was cornered and I was hoping he’d give up.”

The officer, who was left with a bruised arm but no serious injuries, added: “I’d like to thank the quick response of the neighbourhood officers who arrived within minutes to help me.”