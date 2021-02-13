Luka Doncic’s career-high tally sees the Mavericks beat the Pelicans

Luka Doncic compiled a career-high 46 points as the Dallas Mavericks overcame the New Orleans Pelicans 143-130 on Friday night.

Kristaps Porzingis had 36 for the home side while Zion Williamson got a career-high 36 for the Pelicans.

Doncic also made 12 assists and eight rebounds and scored a hat-trick of three-pointers as Dallas put themselves in position to win by making 13 of their first 15 shots in the third quarter, going on to earn their fourth straight victory.

Maxi set the new 𝕗𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕤𝕖 𝕣𝕖𝕔𝕠𝕣𝕕 for made 3-pointers in a game with this bucket pic.twitter.com/PIirJE82ix — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 13, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 115-105, with Anthony Davis scoring 35 points and LeBron James taking 28 along with nine rebounds and eight assists.

Kyle Kuzma contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds for the defending champions, who came back after trailing 59-46 at half-time.

Ja Morant had 22 points and 10 assists, while Jonas Valanciunas made 22 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies’ fifth loss in six games.

The Utah Jazz beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 129-115, with Rudy Gobert scoring 27 alongside 12 rebounds.

Joe Ingles tied his career best with 27 points, while Donovan Mitchell had 26 and Jordan Clarkson 25.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 of his 29 points in the second half as Milwaukee lost a second straight game following a five-match winning streak.

The Los Angeles Clippers won 125-106 at the Chicago Bulls, the Denver Nuggets won 97-75 at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Detroit Pistons won 108-102 at the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers crushed the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 129-110.

In Charlotte, the Hornets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-114, the New York Knicks won 109-91 at the Washington Wizards, the Orlando Magic won 123-112 at the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs won away against the Atlanta Hawks, 125-114.