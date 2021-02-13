Police issue fresh appeal for information into murder of aspiring lawyer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for information into the fatal stabbing of aspiring lawyer Sven Badzak in north-west London.

The 22-year-old was knifed to death in a “completely unprovoked” attack involving six people as he went to buy a bagel in Kilburn on February 6, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in #Kilburn have made a second arrest. Anyone with info that may help the investigation pls call 101, tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb or contact @CrimestoppersUK https://t.co/IqM0WurzGQ — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 10, 2021

In a renewed appeal for information one week on from the stabbing, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said: “Sven’s life was taken from him in a shocking and completely unprovoked attack.

“His family has been left utterly devastated and we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything? If so, I would urge you to get in touch. Any detail, no matter how small, could help us. If you have mobile phone dash-camera footage, please get in touch.”

Mr Badzak, who was working for his father’s construction company and hoped to do a law conversion course, was waiting outside a bagel shop with his 16-year-old friend when they were both attacked.

His mother, Jasna Badzak, a former Conservative Party activist, said she believes her son was killed in a random attack.

Jasna Badzak holding a photograph of her son Sven, taken with Boris Johnson during his London mayoral campaign in 2008 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Detectives do not think the victims knew their attackers and have no information to suggest it was a robbery.

“There were six who attacked the two young men. The two who have been arrested have now been released on bail,” Mr Wrigley said.

“The group of males have been described as a mixture of white males and black males and that’s the descriptions varying from different witnesses at the moment,” he added.

Ms Badzak said her son, who was privately educated at Wetherby and Portland Place schools before attending Roehampton University, had gone to a shop to get orange juice and then to a bagel shop when he was attacked.

As he and his friend were chased at around 5.30pm, they became separated and Mr Badzak, from Maida Hill, west London, fell to the ground and was stabbed repeatedly.

The 16-year-old also suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to escape into a shop in Willesden Lane. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

Ms Badzak said her son, who had a degree in sociology but wanted to become a lawyer, had met Boris Johnson and other well-known Conservative politicians when he was younger through her campaigning work with the party.

The Prime Minister said “absolutely everything” is being done to tackle violent crime after Ms Badzak, a consultant and financial analyst, called on him to help ensure her son’s killers are caught.

Anybody with information that is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06FEB.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.