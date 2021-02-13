Sunday, February 14th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Ice day to climb a waterfall?

by Press Association
February 13 2021, 2.37pm Updated: February 13 2021, 2.51pm
People ice climb on the frozen Kinder Downfall, High Peak in Derbyshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
With temperatures continuing to plummet below zero across the UK, the deep freeze has brought some unique challenges for fans of the outdoors.

In Derbyshire’s High Peak area, the impressive Kinder Downfall has frozen, turning the 98ft waterfall into a slippery climbing wall instead.

PA news agency photographer Danny Lawson strapped on his crampons to capture the spectacle.

