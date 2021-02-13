In Pictures: Ice day to climb a waterfall?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With temperatures continuing to plummet below zero across the UK, the deep freeze has brought some unique challenges for fans of the outdoors.

In Derbyshire’s High Peak area, the impressive Kinder Downfall has frozen, turning the 98ft waterfall into a slippery climbing wall instead.

PA news agency photographer Danny Lawson strapped on his crampons to capture the spectacle.