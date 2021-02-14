What the papers say – February 14

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The end of lockdown and vaccination stories lead the papers on Sunday, along with news of the acquittal of former US President Donald Trump.

The Sunday Times writes classroom teaching will return in three weeks as Prime Minister Boris Johnson “puts pupils first” in his blueprint to reopen society.

SUNDAY TIMES: Back to school in three weeks #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UbJM0t7lFS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2021

The Sunday Telegraph says outdoor activities like meeting on a park bench will be among the first things permitted when restrictions are eased on March 8, with golf and tennis the first sports to return.

The front page of The Sunday Telegraph: 'Picnics and coffee in the park from March 8'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8ByO1IOyOf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 13, 2021

The Mail on Sunday writes that lockdown “misery” will be over by Easter, with the hospitality sector allowed to reopen on March 30 and rules requiring alcohol to be served with a substantial meal will be ditched.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Back in the pub garden for Easter! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xjvGvgop5T — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2021

While the Sunday Express leads with a letter signed by 63 MPs calling for all restrictions to be lifted by May.

SUNDAY PEOPLE: This must be final lockdown #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DssdAW04Zt — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2021

Sticking with Covid-19, and The Observer leads on comments from one of those behind the Oxford jab saying the UK “repeatedly failed to heed early warnings about the virus”.

The Sunday Mirror carries a story saying the 15 million Covid vaccine target will be hit on Sunday, calling it a “remarkable Valentine’s Day milestone”.

The Independent writes on warnings about a “disaster” for community services dealing with those who have survived Covid-19, with as many as 100,000 intensive care patients requiring long term nursing care.

The Sunday People writes about a British hunter saying there are “plenty of animals to slaughter” during the pandemic.

And the Daily Star on Sunday says the Army is “killing hundreds of hero dogs … instead of rehoming them” when they have finished their service.