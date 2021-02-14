Devin Booker leads rising Suns to victory over 76ers

Devin Booker scored 36 points to lead the surging Phoenix Suns to a 120-111 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

Chris Paul had 18 points and 10 assists while Dario Saric scored 15 points off the bench in his return from injury after a 10-game break as the Suns won their eighth game in nine.

Joel Embiid scored 35 points and Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris had 18 each for the 76ers, who have lost two in a row but are still on top of the Eastern Conference.

as expected about 37 feet out DEVIN. BOOKER. pic.twitter.com/YR9bgFfzIA — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 13, 2021

The New York Knicks inflicted the Houston Rockets’ fifth straight defeat with a 121-99 result in New York.

Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley both scored 22 points for the Knicks, while Derrick Rose added 16.

The Indiana Pacers scored a convincing 125-113 win at the Atlanta Hawks, with Doug McDermott leading the way with 26 points.

Win together. Jules: 22 PTS | 9 REBEP: 15 PTSNerls: 10 PTS | 6 REB | 2 BLKQuick: 22 PTS (4-6 3PT)Rose: 16 PTS | 3 ASTObi: 11 PTS (5-9 FG) pic.twitter.com/Mjtl6jgtzV — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 14, 2021

Myles Turner contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers, who cruised away by scoring 41 points in the final quarter, including a 27-7 run.

Atlanta, who have now lost six of seven, were led by Clint Capela with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Trae Young had 15 points and 14 assists.

In Saturday’s other games, the Brooklyn Nets scored an emphatic away win over the Golden State Warriors, 134-117, while the Utah Jazz downed the visiting Miami Heat 112-94.