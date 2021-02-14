Sunday, February 14th 2021 Show Links
UAE publishes first photo from Mars probe

by Press Association
February 14 2021, 10.09am
The UAE’s probe is circling the red planet (Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center/UAE Space Agency, via AP)
The United Arab Emirates has published the first image from its Mars probe now circling the red planet.

The picture, taken on Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars.

It shows Mars’ north pole, as well as the planet’s largest volcano, Olympus Mons.

An illustration depicts the Hope Mars probe
An illustration depicts the Hope Mars probe (Alexander McNabb/MBRSC via AP)

The image comes from its Amal, or Hope, space probe.

The probe swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

