What the papers say – February 15

A vaccine milestone for the UK and the Sussexes’ pregnancy announcement are among the stories leading the nation’s papers.
The Independent, Metro and i all lead with more than 15 million people across the UK having received their first Covid jab.
The Daily Express reports Health Secretary Matt Hancock is aiming to “vaccinate everyone at risk by the end of April”.
The Daily Mirror leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson being set to outline a “road map” out of lockdown, with The Daily Telegraph reporting No 10 is considering plans to allow grandparents to see their grandchildren outdoors in March.
Ministers are examining plans to allow people to go away on “self-catering breaks” as soon as Easter, according to The Times.
The Daily Mail says High Street shops could be allowed to reopen “within weeks” if the Covid infection rate continues to fall.
And The Guardian reports Downing Street is “pushing back” against Tory pressure to end the lockdown by May.
Elsewhere, The Sun and the Daily Star lead with Meghan and Harry announcing they are expecting their second child.
And the Financial Times says the acquittal of former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial has left “deep divisions” within the Republican party.
