Damian Lillard leads Portland Trail Blazers to victory over Dallas Mavericks

Damian Lillard hit a tie-breaking three-pointer in the final minute to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to a thrilling 121-118 victory at the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA on Sunday.

Dallas star Luka Doncic followed up a career-high 46 points from Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans by scoring 44 in this game, but it was not enough to continue the Mavs’ four-game win streak.

Portland trailed 61-58 at half-time, powered to the lead with a 45-30 third quarter, but then had to withstand a late rally from the home side to secure their own fourth straight win.

Lillard led the way with 34 points and 11 assists, while Gary Trent Jr had 17 points.

Devin Booker led the in-form Phoenix Suns to a sixth straight win by scoring 27 points in an emphatic 109-90 defeat of the visiting Orlando Magic.

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points as Phoenix led throughout for their ninth win in 10 games, which has lifted them to fourth in the Western Conference.

Reduced to just eight players due to injuries, Orlando missed 12 of their first 13 shots and were off the pace throughout, losing their eighth in 10. Terrence Ross led their scoring with 23 points.

Mason Plumlee carved out his first triple-double to lift the Detroit Pistons to a 123-112 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Plumlee had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Josh Jackson racked up 21 points as Detroit dominated the Pelicans, with six players scoring 15 or more points.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each chalked up 26 points for New Orleans, who are now 11-15.

In other games, the Oklahoma City Thunder won 114-109 at home to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Minnesota Timberwolves were 116-112 winners against the Toronto Raptors, the San Antonio Spurs triumphed 122-110 at the Charlotte Hornets, and the Washington Wizards beat the visiting Boston Celtics 104-91.

The Memphis Grizzlies won 124-110 at the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Clippers won 128-111 at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Denver Nuggets resoundingly beat visiting reigning champions the LA Lakers 122-105.