Man admits killing father and two children in crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man has pleaded guilty to the deaths of a father and his two children by dangerous driving.

Joshua Flynn, 37, his son Coby-Jay, 15, and daughter Skylar, 12, died in the crash in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, on June 21 last year.

The family, along with their beloved dog Troy, were out for a Father’s Day walk when they were struck by a Peugeot 206 driven by David Logan.

Joshua Flynn (left), son Coby-Jay Flynn (right) and daughter Skylar Flynn, were killed by David Logan in a road collision (Cumbria Police/PA)

On Monday, Logan, 47, appeared at Preston Crown Court via video-link from HMP Preston and admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted a fourth count of destroying property, namely Yorkshire terrier Troy.

The court heard he was over the legal drink-drive limit at the time of the collision and gave a reading of 141 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

Logan of Broughton Road, Dalton, was further remanded in custody ahead of a provisional sentencing date of April 19.

Mr Justice Goss told the defendant: “As you know, there is going to be a a very substantial sentence for these offences.”

In a statement issued last year the Flynn family paid tribute to the “doting dad” and his children.

They said: “From the minute we received this terrible news our whole world has been turned upside down and no words can describe how devastated we are feeling.

“We are utterly heartbroken and upset by the loss of Joshua, Coby-Jay and Skylar.”