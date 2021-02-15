Temperatures set to soar as high as 15C

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parts of the UK could see above-average seasonal temperatures of up to 15C (59F), days after the country endured freezing conditions, snow and record lows.

The highest temperatures are expected in the South East but other parts of the UK could be much warmer than the average maximum for the UK in February, which is 6.64C (43.9F), according to the Met Office.

Some of the biggest swings could be in Norwich, where temperatures could rise to around 13C having dropped below freezing last week.

Oli Claydon, Met Office spokesman, said: “In terms of the big temperature swings, you are probably looking at areas predominantly on the east coast where we saw lying snow last week and the temperatures were kept very low.

Mild Atlantic air wins out this week 🌡️ Temperatures 📈 climb towards the end of the week… but how high will they get? Find out in the latest UK temperature trend forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/bnB8aofuoL — Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2021

“It depends a little bit on what happens if that air does get drawn up from the South and also timings of the clouds, if they clear at the right time and you get a little bit of sunshine through to help those temperatures out a little bit.”

Such changes in temperature are common at this time of year.

Mr Claydon said: “Obviously, we are an island nation on the outskirts of the continent of Europe, so we are subject to very variable weather conditions and those changes can happen quite quickly.”

According to the Met Office long-range weather forecast, mild weather conditions should remain for the rest of the month, with snow possible next month.

Mr Claydon said: “The whole of the UK is now in a mild air mass which has brought quite a significant change in temperatures and also in terms of weather hazards, so the focus moves to wind and rain.

“There will be periods of brightness at times as well, but everywhere pretty much will be seeing that wet and windy weather through the week.”

Any snow will be limited to the Scottish mountains and is unlikely to reach other parts of the UK.