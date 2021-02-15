Biggie’s life to be explored in Netflix documentary

The life of revered rapper The Notorious B.I.G. will be explored in a new Netflix documentary.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell has been made in conjunction with the hip hop star’s estate and features interviews with his mother, Voletta Wallace, and close friend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who both serve as executive producers.

Every legend has an origin story. This doc celebrates the life of Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G, with rare behind-the-scenes footage and testimonies from his closest friends and family. Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is dropping on Netflix, globally, on March 1. pic.twitter.com/MH0pbMmeh8 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 15, 2021

The documentary is “an intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the centre of rap lore for more than 20 years,” according to Netflix.

A new trailer includes archive footage from Biggie’s early career in New York City as well as from his time at the top.

Biggie, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was shot dead in 1997 at the age of 24.

The murder was never solved.

The rapper’s life was previously the subject of a 2009 biopic.

Notorious starred Jamal Woolard in the lead role alongside Angela Bassett, Derek Luke and Anthony Mackie.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell arrives on Netflix on March 1.