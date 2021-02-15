Dramatic flares as power surges through cables in winter storm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Power cables put on a dramatic light show as wintry weather caused disruption in parts of the United States.

Video taken by Chris Fitzmorris showed power racing through the lines in Kenner, Louisiana, on Monday as thousands in the New Orleans area were left without power.

Mr Fitzmorris, who owns Fitz’s Plumbing Repair Service, told the PA news agency: “We saw a flicker inside the building, our office, and I heard some noises outside.

“I walked outside and that’s where I saw the lights.”

He described the sight as “amazing” and said he had never seen anything like it before.

Crews are working to make repairs to down power lines in Kenner. Please stay away from ALL downed power lines and call 1-800-9OUTAGE to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment. pic.twitter.com/pB2PBxSBGa — Entergy Louisiana (@EntergyLA) February 15, 2021

According to local media, the incident was caused by a transformer which blew during a storm.

Local energy supplier Entergy said wintry weather was causing disruptions throughout the area, with as many as 60,000 customers without power.