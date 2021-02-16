Wizards spoil John Wall’s return to Washington as Rockets are downed

Bradley Beal scored 37 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 131-119 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

The evening ended up being an unhappy return to Washington for John Wall – traded in December for Russell Westbrook – despite the point guard recording his season-high tallies of 29 points and 11 assists.

Westbrook also fared well for Washington, ending with 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds in his sixth triple-double for the season.

Davis Bertans scored 18 points for the Wizards, who won back-to-back for the first time this season.

The New York Knicks cruised past the lowly Atlanta Hawks 123-112 with Julius Randle scoring a season-high 44 points.

Randle also grabbed nine rebounds, handed out five assists and made a career-best seven three-pointers to lead the Knicks to their third straight win, with RJ Barrett scoring 21 for the home side.

For the visitors – who slumped to their seventh loss in eight games – Trae Young top-scored with 23 points.

Zach LaVine carried Chicago into overtime against the surging Indiana Pacers and the Bulls regrouped to post a 120-112 victory.

Chicago led 79-70 at three-quarter time but the Pacers outscored them 35-26 in the final quarter.

LaVine just did enough to lift the visitors into the extra period – scoring 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter – before Chicago won overtime 15-7 for their first victory in 11 games against Indiana.

Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points for the Pacers while Malcolm Brogdon finished with 23.

In Monday’s other games, the Utah Jazz won 134-123 at home to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the visiting Miami Heat 125-118, the Brooklyn Nets won 136-125 at the Sacramento Kings, and the Golden State Warriors crushed the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 129-98.