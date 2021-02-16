East Londoners use their windows to create lockdown art gallery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Hundreds of locals in an east London neighbourhood have used their windows to create an outdoor art gallery during lockdown.

Homerton and Clapton’s Window Wanderland is the latest in a series of worldwide events where residents are encouraged to show off their creative skills through displays on the fronts of their homes.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Artworks visible across the area’s windows included depictions of King Kong, alien invaders and dinosaurs, as well as numerous tributes to the NHS.

(Aaron Chown)

Others took the opportunity to show solidarity with the community, with messages such as “love your neighbour” and “choose love”.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

One resident even took the brief one step further and lit up their car window with a cartoon of the rainbow flag covered in birds.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

The campaign was started in 2015 by Lucy Reeves Khan from Bristol, who was inspired after taking regular walks at night when recovering from a chronic illness.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Since then, hundreds have taken place around the world, with a particular surge in interest during lockdown.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Clapton resident Lynda MacInnes, 50, decided to launch a version in her area to help ease the dullness of half-term in lockdown.

“The nice thing is that no matter where you live, you’re gonna have a window, or a front door… there was even a tree decorated last night.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s about being able to visit your local neighbourhood. It’s about bringing it together,” Mrs MacInnes said.

Organisers of the four-day event in the borough of Hackney, which is centred around Valentine’s Day, said more than 300 households had taken part.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Many have shared their creations on social media with the hashtag #lightupclapton.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

The event is free but those who are able have been encouraged to offer donations to the local Round Chapel, which offers vulnerable people hot meals, advice and other forms of support.