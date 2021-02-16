Mason Greenwood vows to repay Man Utd for backing him after signing new deal

Teenage talent Mason Greenwood has signed a new and improved deal keeping him at Manchester United until at least 2025.

The 19-year-old academy graduate has been with the club since the age of seven and made his debut in the remarkable Champions League last-16 comeback win at Paris St Germain in March 2019.

Greenwood now has 21 goals and 82 appearances to his name, with his progress rewarded with a new long-term contract at United that includes the option to extend by a further year.

“When you join the club at seven years old you just dream of playing for the first-team one day,” the home-grown star said.

“I’ve worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. I want to thank the academy for everything they have done for me and for their continued support to this day.

“There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football.

“With the support from the manager, Kieran (McKenna) and the rest of the coaching staff and so many great players to learn from, I know that I am developing every single day.

“There is a lot more to come from myself and this team and I am so committed to working week in, week out to help the group achieve success.

“I want to repay the club for the support that everyone has given me over the years and show everyone just what I am capable of.”

Having made four first-team appearances at the back end of the 2018/19 season, Greenwood enjoyed a stunning breakthrough campaign in which no teenager in United’s history has managed to score more goals.

The impressive 17-goal tally put him level with George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney and saw him fast-tracked into the England set-up, but the forward has yet to add to his debut cap against Iceland in September having been sent home with Phil Foden for flouting coronavirus regulations.

Greenwood has so far struggled to hit the same heights as last season but Solskjaer has been impressed by his recent displays, with the United boss delighted to have him tied down to the Old Trafford giants for years to come.

“Mason is a fantastic talent and yet another fine example of the type of player that our academy produces,” the Norwegian said.

“He has made great progress this season, showing real maturity and adaptability to his game which has seen him develop into one of the best young players in the country.

“Whilst it is easy for people outside of the club to forget that Mason is just 19, it is our job as coaches to ensure he reaches his phenomenal potential and every step we take is to help him along that path.

“Mason is naturally gifted and has a brilliant attitude; we know how important he is going to be for Manchester United over the coming seasons.”