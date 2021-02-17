What the papers say – February 17

Millions more Britons being told to shield and potential routes out of the national lockdown are among the stories on Wednesday’s front pages.
The Guardian and the i lead with 1.7 million more Britons being instructed to shield for six weeks after new research recognised “ethnicity and deprivation” as risk factors for severe Covid cases.
The Daily Mail‘s front page speculates on a potential road map out of lockdown, with restrictions eased “at four-weekly intervals”.
The Times reports the lockdown will be eased with the aid of a “mass testing blitz”, while The Daily Telegraph says lockdown will continue until cases drop below 1,000 a day.
Meanwhile The Independent leads with a warning from hospital leaders that restrictions must not be relaxed “until it is clear the NHS will be able to cope with a rise in cases”.
Metro carries comments from the chairman of the UK Vaccines Taskforce, Clive Dix, that every adult in Britain could be fully vaccinated by August.
The Daily Mirror leads with a plea for families to be allowed to visit care home residents.
Elsewhere, the Daily Express says the Queen has faith in the Duke and Duchess to “honour royal protocol” in their upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The Financial Times leads with an economic rebound for the mining industry.
And the Daily Star laments modern darts players “meditating instead of boozing”.
