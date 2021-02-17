Three arrested over murder of 18-year-old killed in fight near Tube station

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in a fight near Parsons Green Tube station.

Hani Solomon, from Wandsworth, was killed in Ackmar Road, Parsons Green, south west London, shortly after 6.40pm on February 11.

Two of the attackers were seen fleeing on scooters after the stabbing, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Tuesday an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at Heathrow Airport, while on Wednesday two other teenagers, aged 17 and 18, were both held at their homes in south west London.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said: “These arrests demonstrate the fast-moving nature of this investigation but also the progress my team is making in identifying the persons responsible for the tragic death of Hani Solomon.

“However, I would still like to hear from any witnesses who could help this investigation.

“I am specifically keen to speak to anybody who has information or footage of two males on scooters who were seen riding away from the scene at speed shortly after the attack from Novello Street.

“Something which may seem insignificant to you could be very significant for the investigation, so please let us know about it.

“I can assure those with information that, if you have concerns around contacting us, I will ensure your confidentiality.”

Mr Solomon’s death prompted more than 50 mourners to gather near the scene of his death on Friday.

He was described as “a one in a million guy” who was “liked by all”.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 5723/11Feb, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.