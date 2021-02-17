Charles and Camilla learn about vaccine trials during hospital visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have visited a Birmingham hospital to learn about vaccine trials.

Charles and Camilla toured the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to meet volunteers taking part in clinical trials for Covid-19 jabs.

The couple also met healthcare staff receiving their inoculations in their first joint official public event for two months.

The royal couple talk to Health Secretary Matt Hancock (Molly Darlington/PA)

When the heir to the throne and his wife first arrived at the hospital they were greeted at a distance by the Health Secretary Matt Hancock and all wore face masks.

The University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust is believed to have treated the largest number of Covid-positive patients of any NHS Trust in the UK – more than 12,500 – with 10,000 of these discharged.

The Trust has also recruited a large number of patients for the trials – 12,000.

It was announced last week Charles and Camilla have received their Covid-19 vaccinations and the news came a month after the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh received their coronavirus jabs.