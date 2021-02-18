Justin Bieber to headline Kids’ Choice Awards

Justin Bieber said returning to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage would be a “full-circle moment” after he was unveiled as this year’s headline act.

The annual ceremony celebrates fan-favourite stars in film, TV, music and sport and is set to take place next month.

Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is on hosting duties.

Bieber, a previous Kids’ Choice Awards winner, is nominated for five gongs this year and will perform the tracks Intentions and Anyone.

Justin Bieber will perform at the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards (PA)

He said: “The Kids’ Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment.

“Although the show may look different this year, the KCA’s are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!”

Canadian superstar Bieber has three nominations for favourite music collaboration and one each in the favourite song and favourite male artist categories.

Other nominees in the music categories include Beyonce, Drake and Ariana Grande.

Voting for the ceremony is under way on the Nickelodeon website.

The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards are set to take place on March 13.