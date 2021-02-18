Donovan Mitchell leads Utah Jazz to ninth straight win

The Utah Jazz racked up their ninth straight NBA win with a 114-96 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Donovan Mitchell returned 24 points, Rudy Gobert had 23 and 20 rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson scored 18 as the Western Conference-leading Jazz took their record to 24-5.

The game was tight until the last quarter, with the Jazz eventually overpowering the home side, who were without injured stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Lou Williams scored 16 points and Reggie Jackson had 15 for the Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors fought back to secure an unlikely 120-112 overtime victory over the Miami Heat despite never leading in regulation time.

Miami were in total control in San Francisco and led by 19 points at one point during in the match, including a 15-point lead in the final quarter.

However, an inspired Warriors outfit forced overtime through two late Kent Bazemore baskets and when Stephen Curry hit the go-ahead three-pointer in the extra period, the home side did not look back.

Trailed by ten with seven minutes remaining.Never held the lead in regulation. Still came away with the DUB ✔️ pic.twitter.com/xexLxwp0Wm — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 18, 2021

Bazemore finished with a season-high 26 points and Curry scored 25 and 11 assists, while Jimmy Butler recorded his second successive triple double as Bam Adebayo top-scored for the Heat with 24 points.

Damian Lillard had 43 points and 16 assists as he lifted the Portland Trail Blazers over the New Orleans Pelicans 126-124.

Lillard was fouled when scoring with 16.5 seconds left and he nailed the following free throw to secure his side a sixth win in a row.

Nothing makes up for a rough day of travel like a W.@McDonalds Game Highlights 🎥 pic.twitter.com/u9HSBeNii8 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 18, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks pulled off an upset on the road against the Boston Celtics, winning 122-114.

Trae Young scored 40 points and made eight assists as the Hawks snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jayson Tatum had 35 points for the Celtics, who have slumped to lose five in seven.

30 points & counting ❄️ pic.twitter.com/oAOnJakHwy — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 18, 2021

In other games, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 118-113, the Washington Wizards won 130-128 at home to the Denver Nuggets and the Orlando Magic were 107-89 winners against the New York Knicks.

The Indiana Pacers needed overtime to win 134-128 at the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Memphis Grizzlies won 122-113 at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls were 105-102 victors against the Detroit Pistons.