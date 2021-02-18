Tributes to 82-year-old ambulance service worker after coronavirus death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tributes have been paid to an 82-year-old ambulance service worker with an “impeccable” work ethic, after his death with coronavirus.

Jamil Ahmed, often known by colleagues as Jim, was due to celebrate his 30th anniversary working for London Ambulance Service in September.

He was described as a “very pleasant, well-liked and respected member of the team who wasn’t afraid to get stuck in when the going was tough”.

Mr Ahmed worked in several roles across the capital during his career, including as an emergency medical technician, before taking a job in the non-emergency transport service team in Bermondsey, south east London during the pandemic.

He died on February 8 after contracting Covid-19, the ambulance service said.

“Jamil was respected by all at Bermondsey and by colleagues at New Malden – where he often worked to assist with staffing shortages,” it said in a statement.

“He would share his experiences with others and his work ethic was impeccable.

“Our thoughts are with Jamil’s wife Neelofor, his children Adil, Shazia and Faisal as well as with all his friends and his colleagues across the Service.”