Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update on Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 14, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

(PA Graphics)

Data for the most recent four days (February 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 13 (4%) have seen a rise in case rates, 301 (96%) having recorded a fall. One is unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England, with 229 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 14 – the equivalent of 317.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 429.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 7.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 382.3 to 289.4, with 408 new cases.

Sandwell in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 383.3 to 271.0, with 890 new cases.

Of the 13 areas to record a week-on-week rise, the top five are:

Copeland (up from 180.4 to 234.7)

Exeter (37.3 to 68.5)

Boston (171.0 to 198.1)

North West Leicestershire (190.1 to 215.2)

South Lakeland (73.3 to 92.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 7.

Corby, 317.1, (229), 429.3, (310)

Middlesbrough, 289.4, (408), 382.3, (539)

Sandwell, 271.0, (890), 383.3, (1259)

Ashfield, 269.7, (345), 308.8, (395)

St Helens, 263.0, (475), 350.0, (632)

Peterborough, 259.6, (525), 300.6, (608)

Leicester, 252.1, (893), 293.3, (1039)

Knowsley, 249.9, (377), 348.7, (526)

Mansfield, 244.3, (267), 344.0, (376)

East Staffordshire, 243.8, (292), 319.0, (382)

Kettering, 239.7, (244), 308.5, (314)

Walsall, 234.7, (670), 416.1, (1188)

Copeland, 234.7, (160), 180.4, (123)

Newark and Sherwood, 233.6, (286), 221.4, (271)

Bolton, 231.3, (665), 289.0, (831)

Luton, 227.6, (485), 317.8, (677)

Nottingham, 222.3, (740), 296.8, (988)

North West Leicestershire, 215.2, (223), 190.1, (197)

Rotherham, 214.0, (568), 222.3, (590)

Preston, 213.1, (305), 343.0, (491)

Fenland, 211.1, (215), 276.9, (282)

Wolverhampton, 210.0, (553), 306.8, (808)

Slough, 209.3, (313), 311.0, (465)

Bolsover, 206.1, (166), 281.8, (227)

Salford, 205.9, (533), 243.8, (631)

Bury, 205.2, (392), 210.5, (402)

Sunderland, 203.8, (566), 278.7, (774)

Birmingham, 201.9, (2305), 281.9, (3219)

Blackburn with Darwen, 199.7, (299), 303.9, (455)

South Derbyshire, 199.5, (214), 211.6, (227)

Cannock Chase, 199.5, (201), 225.3, (227)

Redcar and Cleveland, 198.3, (272), 215.8, (296)

Boston, 198.1, (139), 171.0, (120)

Erewash, 197.6, (228), 213.2, (246)

Stockton-on-Tees, 197.1, (389), 250.8, (495)

Tameside, 196.9, (446), 179.3, (406)

Wellingborough, 195.7, (156), 237.1, (189)

Derby, 195.1, (502), 255.7, (658)

South Staffordshire, 193.0, (217), 256.1, (288)

Rushcliffe, 193.0, (230), 196.3, (234)

Darlington, 192.9, (206), 203.2, (217)

Bradford, 192.3, (1038), 222.1, (1199)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 191.7, (249), 204.8, (266)

Redditch, 190.0, (162), 283.8, (242)

Chesterfield, 188.8, (198), 205.9, (216)

Dudley, 188.4, (606), 238.2, (766)

Tamworth, 187.8, (144), 259.5, (199)

Liverpool, 187.3, (933), 269.3, (1341)

Doncaster, 187.2, (584), 186.0, (580)

Telford and Wrekin, 186.8, (336), 256.9, (462)

Charnwood, 185.6, (345), 188.3, (350)

Tendring, 184.9, (271), 221.1, (324)

Stockport, 184.0, (540), 208.9, (613)

Manchester, 183.4, (1014), 237.0, (1310)

Wakefield, 182.6, (636), 205.6, (716)

Bassetlaw, 181.3, (213), 255.4, (300)

Oldham, 180.9, (429), 210.9, (500)

Bedford, 180.6, (313), 288.5, (500)

Crawley, 180.6, (203), 243.8, (274)

Ealing, 180.2, (616), 296.4, (1013)

Calderdale, 180.2, (381), 196.3, (415)

North Warwickshire, 179.3, (117), 206.9, (135)

Northampton, 178.1, (400), 289.8, (651)

South Ribble, 177.8, (197), 285.2, (316)

Stevenage, 177.6, (156), 265.2, (233)

Barnsley, 177.0, (437), 191.6, (473)

Halton, 177.0, (229), 282.0, (365)

Chorley, 176.8, (209), 211.5, (250)

Kirklees, 176.4, (776), 195.8, (861)

Warrington, 175.7, (369), 234.7, (493)

Wigan, 175.0, (575), 201.1, (661)

Gedling, 174.7, (206), 253.6, (299)

Blaby, 174.3, (177), 212.8, (216)

Rochdale, 173.1, (385), 220.3, (490)

South Holland, 172.6, (164), 213.6, (203)

Solihull, 171.5, (371), 224.1, (485)

East Northamptonshire, 169.3, (160), 179.8, (170)

Sefton, 166.4, (460), 281.8, (779)

Hillingdon, 163.3, (501), 276.3, (848)

Harborough, 163.1, (153), 179.1, (168)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 162.6, (184), 174.1, (197)

West Lancashire, 161.8, (185), 206.5, (236)

Hounslow, 161.7, (439), 292.1, (793)

Coventry, 161.2, (599), 223.7, (831)

North Tyneside, 161.1, (335), 180.8, (376)

County Durham, 158.5, (840), 186.9, (991)

Leeds, 156.8, (1244), 197.2, (1564)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 155.8, (616), 235.2, (930)

Spelthorne, 155.2, (155), 218.3, (218)

Ribble Valley, 154.4, (94), 179.0, (109)

Broxtowe, 154.3, (176), 192.0, (219)

Rugby, 153.3, (167), 223.1, (243)

Barking and Dagenham, 153.1, (326), 231.6, (493)

Hartlepool, 152.7, (143), 207.1, (194)

Barrow-in-Furness, 152.1, (102), 199.9, (134)

Hull, 151.3, (393), 163.2, (424)

Bristol, 150.6, (698), 182.1, (844)

Welwyn Hatfield, 150.4, (185), 232.4, (286)

Lancaster, 150.0, (219), 195.2, (285)

Portsmouth, 149.4, (321), 197.8, (425)

Stoke-on-Trent, 148.6, (381), 225.8, (579)

Hyndburn, 148.1, (120), 270.2, (219)

Lichfield, 148.0, (155), 233.9, (245)

North East Derbyshire, 147.8, (150), 187.3, (190)

Wycombe, 147.7, (258), 197.5, (345)

Allerdale, 146.3, (143), 233.2, (228)

Amber Valley, 145.9, (187), 241.1, (309)

Blackpool, 145.6, (203), 204.4, (285)

Breckland, 145.0, (203), 187.9, (263)

Brent, 144.9, (478), 246.2, (812)

Worcester, 144.2, (146), 225.2, (228)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 144.0, (218), 238.5, (361)

Shropshire, 143.6, (464), 190.0, (614)

Pendle, 143.3, (132), 221.5, (204)

Oadby and Wigston, 142.1, (81), 261.3, (149)

Merton, 140.4, (290), 223.2, (461)

Southampton, 139.8, (353), 211.1, (533)

South Gloucestershire, 139.3, (397), 171.5, (489)

Wychavon, 138.3, (179), 199.3, (258)

Woking, 137.9, (139), 216.3, (218)

Wyre Forest, 137.2, (139), 165.9, (168)

Stafford, 136.9, (188), 165.4, (227)

Trafford, 136.9, (325), 168.5, (400)

South Tyneside, 135.8, (205), 170.9, (258)

Norwich, 134.4, (189), 256.1, (360)

Arun, 133.7, (215), 204.7, (329)

Cheshire West and Chester, 133.5, (458), 182.2, (625)

Milton Keynes, 131.4, (354), 182.2, (491)

Rushmoor, 131.1, (124), 231.5, (219)

Harrow, 130.6, (328), 219.8, (552)

Rutland, 130.2, (52), 465.9, (186)

Harlow, 129.8, (113), 213.6, (186)

Burnley, 129.3, (115), 218.2, (194)

Huntingdonshire, 129.2, (230), 174.2, (310)

Carlisle, 128.8, (140), 151.8, (165)

Daventry, 128.0, (110), 147.8, (127)

Great Yarmouth, 127.8, (127), 206.4, (205)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 126.9, (235), 204.7, (379)

Wirral, 125.6, (407), 196.6, (637)

Fylde, 125.0, (101), 203.0, (164)

Rossendale, 124.5, (89), 177.7, (127)

Braintree, 124.5, (190), 171.7, (262)

High Peak, 124.1, (115), 210.4, (195)

Aylesbury Vale, 121.3, (242), 206.6, (412)

Eastleigh, 121.3, (162), 178.9, (239)

Watford, 121.1, (117), 234.0, (226)

North Kesteven, 120.6, (141), 146.3, (171)

Cheshire East, 120.0, (461), 168.4, (647)

Central Bedfordshire, 119.2, (344), 167.0, (482)

Richmondshire, 119.1, (64), 152.6, (82)

Wiltshire, 118.6, (593), 131.2, (656)

Gateshead, 117.8, (238), 169.3, (342)

Newham, 117.2, (414), 216.1, (763)

Gravesham, 116.9, (125), 148.7, (159)

Lincoln, 116.8, (116), 100.7, (100)

Thurrock, 116.4, (203), 162.3, (283)

Bromsgrove, 116.1, (116), 182.2, (182)

Northumberland, 115.4, (372), 138.0, (445)

Sutton, 115.3, (238), 206.4, (426)

Sheffield, 114.9, (672), 171.7, (1004)

North East Lincolnshire, 114.7, (183), 99.6, (159)

Wyre, 114.2, (128), 164.2, (184)

Kingston upon Thames, 113.8, (202), 189.3, (336)

Reading, 113.7, (184), 199.0, (322)

Southend-on-Sea, 113.6, (208), 190.0, (348)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 113.1, (386), 133.4, (455)

Sedgemoor, 112.8, (139), 167.2, (206)

Runnymede, 111.8, (100), 184.5, (165)

Melton, 111.3, (57), 158.2, (81)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 109.7, (108), 109.7, (108)

South Kesteven, 109.5, (156), 183.3, (261)

Fareham, 109.3, (127), 184.1, (214)

Hambleton, 109.2, (100), 137.6, (126)

West Lindsey, 108.7, (104), 107.7, (103)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 108.6, (329), 137.7, (417)

Test Valley, 108.6, (137), 170.4, (215)

Gosport, 108.4, (92), 191.0, (162)

Hertsmere, 107.7, (113), 218.3, (229)

Lambeth, 107.7, (351), 185.6, (605)

South Bucks, 107.1, (75), 154.2, (108)

Malvern Hills, 106.7, (84), 134.7, (106)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 105.8, (137), 158.4, (205)

Redbridge, 103.9, (317), 189.7, (579)

St Albans, 103.7, (154), 142.1, (211)

Castle Point, 102.9, (93), 161.5, (146)

Waltham Forest, 102.9, (285), 167.5, (464)

Dartford, 102.1, (115), 178.5, (201)

Havant, 101.4, (128), 156.9, (198)

Bracknell Forest, 101.2, (124), 195.0, (239)

Croydon, 100.9, (390), 195.0, (754)

Barnet, 100.8, (399), 179.1, (709)

Three Rivers, 100.7, (94), 147.9, (138)

Selby, 100.4, (91), 149.0, (135)

West Berkshire, 100.3, (159), 156.5, (248)

Havering, 100.2, (260), 188.8, (490)

Oxford, 99.0, (151), 169.2, (258)

Swale, 98.6, (148), 116.6, (175)

Stroud, 98.4, (118), 106.7, (128)

Chichester, 98.2, (119), 175.0, (212)

Warwick, 98.1, (141), 137.0, (197)

Ipswich, 97.9, (134), 160.0, (219)

Bexley, 97.9, (243), 159.9, (397)

Eastbourne, 97.4, (101), 145.5, (151)

North Hertfordshire, 97.3, (130), 168.5, (225)

Derbyshire Dales, 96.8, (70), 159.0, (115)

Epsom and Ewell, 96.7, (78), 168.7, (136)

Isle of Wight, 96.6, (137), 117.1, (166)

Haringey, 96.4, (259), 139.2, (374)

East Cambridgeshire, 95.7, (86), 119.1, (107)

Harrogate, 95.1, (153), 121.9, (196)

North Lincolnshire, 94.6, (163), 121.3, (209)

Hastings, 93.9, (87), 159.7, (148)

Dacorum, 93.7, (145), 138.3, (214)

New Forest, 93.3, (168), 118.3, (213)

Swindon, 93.2, (207), 134.6, (299)

Folkestone and Hythe, 92.9, (105), 147.8, (167)

Winchester, 92.9, (116), 123.3, (154)

Rochford, 92.7, (81), 139.6, (122)

South Lakeland, 92.3, (97), 73.3, (77)

Eden, 92.0, (49), 182.1, (97)

Ashford, 90.7, (118), 129.2, (168)

Basingstoke and Deane, 90.6, (160), 132.5, (234)

Wandsworth, 90.4, (298), 164.4, (542)

Ryedale, 90.3, (50), 112.0, (62)

Torbay, 90.3, (123), 126.2, (172)

Somerset West and Taunton, 90.3, (140), 166.3, (258)

Greenwich, 89.6, (258), 171.2, (493)

Broxbourne, 89.4, (87), 217.9, (212)

Mole Valley, 89.4, (78), 100.9, (88)

Kensington and Chelsea, 89.0, (139), 139.0, (217)

Chiltern, 88.6, (85), 138.6, (133)

Colchester, 88.3, (172), 188.5, (367)

Dorset, 87.7, (332), 149.5, (566)

Brentwood, 87.0, (67), 120.7, (93)

Enfield, 86.6, (289), 169.6, (566)

Guildford, 86.6, (129), 140.3, (209)

North Somerset, 86.0, (185), 144.2, (310)

Cherwell, 85.7, (129), 119.6, (180)

Uttlesford, 85.4, (78), 120.5, (110)

Reigate and Banstead, 85.4, (127), 177.5, (264)

Forest of Dean, 85.3, (74), 94.5, (82)

Stratford-on-Avon, 84.6, (110), 113.0, (147)

Bromley, 83.0, (276), 139.0, (462)

East Hampshire, 82.6, (101), 148.0, (181)

Medway, 82.6, (230), 143.6, (400)

Lewes, 82.3, (85), 120.1, (124)

Surrey Heath, 81.7, (73), 88.5, (79)

Tandridge, 81.7, (72), 147.5, (130)

Richmond upon Thames, 81.3, (161), 167.7, (332)

York, 80.2, (169), 120.6, (254)

Chelmsford, 80.2, (143), 159.8, (285)

Lewisham, 80.1, (245), 156.9, (480)

East Suffolk, 79.0, (197), 117.1, (292)

Basildon, 78.0, (146), 156.5, (293)

Broadland, 78.0, (102), 160.6, (210)

Herefordshire, 77.8, (150), 87.1, (168)

Hackney and City of London, 77.0, (224), 116.2, (338)

Southwark, 76.8, (245), 140.5, (448)

Hart, 76.2, (74), 105.1, (102)

Bath and North East Somerset, 76.1, (147), 98.3, (190)

Maidstone, 75.7, (130), 190.9, (328)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 75.3, (114), 144.6, (219)

Waverley, 75.2, (95), 117.2, (148)

South Cambridgeshire, 74.2, (118), 143.9, (229)

Maldon, 73.9, (48), 135.5, (88)

Cambridge, 73.7, (92), 116.2, (145)

East Hertfordshire, 73.5, (110), 98.2, (147)

West Suffolk, 73.2, (131), 111.1, (199)

Mid Sussex, 72.8, (110), 88.7, (134)

Worthing, 72.4, (80), 151.9, (168)

Gloucester, 70.5, (91), 136.3, (176)

Horsham, 68.8, (99), 130.7, (188)

Exeter, 68.5, (90), 37.3, (49)

Tower Hamlets, 68.1, (221), 113.9, (370)

Mid Devon, 68.0, (56), 143.4, (118)

Brighton and Hove, 67.7, (197), 104.5, (304)

Thanet, 67.6, (96), 143.0, (203)

Mendip, 67.5, (78), 96.9, (112)

South Norfolk, 67.4, (95), 112.9, (159)

Epping Forest, 66.8, (88), 128.3, (169)

South Northamptonshire, 66.7, (63), 110.1, (104)

Wokingham, 66.6, (114), 122.1, (209)

Westminster, 65.4, (171), 119.0, (311)

Elmbridge, 65.1, (89), 108.2, (148)

East Lindsey, 64.9, (92), 122.8, (174)

Islington, 63.9, (155), 119.2, (289)

Vale of White Horse, 63.2, (86), 103.7, (141)

Cheltenham, 62.8, (73), 73.1, (85)

Adur, 62.2, (40), 112.0, (72)

South Oxfordshire, 61.9, (88), 108.4, (154)

Scarborough, 61.6, (67), 106.7, (116)

Tunbridge Wells, 61.5, (73), 101.9, (121)

East Devon, 60.8, (89), 54.0, (79)

Wealden, 60.7, (98), 110.9, (179)

Camden, 59.3, (160), 99.2, (268)

Tewkesbury, 58.9, (56), 78.9, (75)

South Somerset, 58.8, (99), 110.5, (186)

Sevenoaks, 58.8, (71), 103.5, (125)

Cotswold, 55.6, (50), 76.8, (69)

Dover, 55.0, (65), 122.7, (145)

Babergh, 54.3, (50), 73.9, (68)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 52.6, (301), 80.8, (462)

Craven, 52.5, (30), 92.8, (53)

Teignbridge, 50.7, (68), 76.0, (102)

North Norfolk, 49.6, (52), 101.1, (106)

West Oxfordshire, 48.8, (54), 100.3, (111)

Plymouth, 46.9, (123), 67.5, (177)

Canterbury, 46.6, (77), 81.6, (135)

Tonbridge and Malling, 46.2, (61), 89.3, (118)

Rother, 38.5, (37), 67.7, (65)

Mid Suffolk, 37.5, (39), 82.8, (86)

North Devon, 27.8, (27), 23.7, (23)

South Hams, 21.8, (19), 52.9, (46)

West Devon, 19.7, (11), 46.6, (26)

Torridge, 14.6, (10), 17.6, (12)