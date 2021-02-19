Welsh lockdown to remain in place to allow ‘safe’ return for youngest pupils

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Wales’ lockdown rules will remain in place for at least another three weeks to allow a safe return to school for the country’s youngest pupils from Monday, the Welsh Government has said.

Foundation phase children aged between three and seven will resume face-to-face learning from next week, having been prioritised due to being least likely to transmit coronavirus and having greater difficulties with remote learning.

There will also be returns for some vocational learners, including apprentices, to colleges in order to access training or workplace environments for their practical qualifications.

On Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford will announce there will be no further significant changes to the country’s lockdown as stay-at-home rules are extended once again.

But the Welsh Labour leader will also say that all primary school pupils as well as older age groups in years 11 and 13, who have exams, could return from March 15 if the country’s public health situation continues to improve.

Mr Drakeford previously told the PA news agency that older primary and secondary schools will look to use blended learning when they do return to classrooms, with pupils only in school “some of the time” by mixing face-to-face teaching with online lessons.

The next review of regulations in three weeks’ time will also consider reopening non-essential retail and close contact services like hair salons.

Levels of Covid-19 in Wales are now at their lowest since the end of September last year, with the country’s seven-day case rate now at 84 per 100,000 people, while one in three adults have received a vaccine.

On Thursday, Public Health Wales said a total of 822,633 first doses of the vaccine had been given, an increase of 15,282 from the previous day, while second doses increased by 6,345 to a total of 19,342.

The agency also said there were a further 290 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 200,456.

It also reported another 14 deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,189.