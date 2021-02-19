What the papers say – February 19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pictures of the surface of Mars taken by Nasa’s Perseverance rover feature on many of Friday’s front pages, along with stories on the vaccine rollout and hopes for summer holidays.

The Times leads with reports ministers are discussing vaccine passports, saying there is optimism Britons will be able to go on foreign holidays this summer.

The Daily Telegraph writes that vaccines appear to cut the rates of Covid-19 transmission by two thirds, saying this “paves the way back to freedom”.

TELEGRAPH: Revealed: the vaccine data that paves the way back to freedom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qONHAcIXZR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 18, 2021

Pleas from Prince Charles and celebrities for the public to get a vaccine feature on The Sun‘s front page.

While the Daily Mail writes that people 40 and older will be offered a jab by the end of next month.

And in other pandemic news, more than half of those polled support a mass return to classrooms in England, according to the i.

Elsewhere, a dispute involving Facebook features on the front of The Guardian after the social media giant blocked access to news sites for Australian users.

Guardian front page, Friday 19 February 2021: Facebook under fire around world over Australian ban pic.twitter.com/9GVsL1USbQ — Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 18, 2021

Warnings to Facebook from the UK in light of the ban feature on the front of Metro.

The Financial Times carries an interview with French president Emmanuel Macron in which he urges Europe and the US to allocate some of their vaccine supplies to developing countries.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday February 19 https://t.co/8wNccEmkKf pic.twitter.com/hRvJb0aOB2 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 18, 2021

Calls for a review of infection prevention within the NHS leads The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: NHS workers ‘at risk from inadequate PPE’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jwJr159fcA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 18, 2021

A claim from Vanessa Feltz that Anne Robinson used a “racist insult” towards her leads the Daily Mirror.

Vulnerable epilepsy sufferers are being targeted by “a vile gang of organised internet trolls”, according to a report in the Daily Express.

EXPRESS: New law must stop vile trolls preying on our young #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zdrYtXWrD8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 18, 2021

And the Daily Star says Ant and Dec have been “rapped” over a picture in which they use maracas to promote Saturday Night Takeaway.