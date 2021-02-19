Arrests made after ‘unexplained’ death of nine-year-old boy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two people have been arrested after the death of a nine-year-old boy.

West Mercia Police said the boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition and they are treating his death as “unexplained”.

Officers were called to Vashon Drive, in Copcut, Droitwich, on Thursday afternoon and attended along with the ambulance and air ambulance services.

Police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy (Jacob King/PA)

The arrested pair, a man and a woman, remain in police custody.

Det Insp Ed Slough said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young boy lose his life and our thoughts are with his family at this awful time.

“We are currently treating the boy’s death as unexplained and are carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances.”