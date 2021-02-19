Saturday, February 20th 2021 Show Links
Arrests made after ‘unexplained’ death of nine-year-old boy

by Press Association
February 19 2021, 9.02am
A police vehicle on Vashon Drive in Droitwich, Worcestershire (Jacob King/PA)
Two people have been arrested after the death of a nine-year-old boy.

West Mercia Police said the boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition and they are treating his death as “unexplained”.

Officers were called to Vashon Drive, in Copcut, Droitwich, on Thursday afternoon and attended along with the ambulance and air ambulance services.

Police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy (Jacob King/PA)

The arrested pair, a man and a woman, remain in police custody.

Det Insp Ed Slough said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young boy lose his life and our thoughts are with his family at this awful time.

“We are currently treating the boy’s death as unexplained and are carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances.”

