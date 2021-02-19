Harry and Meghan’s patronages: What have they lost and what do they have left?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been stripped of the royal patronages given to them by the Queen, and Harry has lost his honorary military positions.

What have they lost and what have they retained?

Harry:

Former soldier Harry, who served on the frontline in Afghanistan, is no longer the Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, or Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands’ Small Ships and Diving.

He has also had to relinquish his role as president of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The duke will no longer be patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League – roles which he took over from the Queen.

Harry is also no longer patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust.

The role was on a three-year term, which was renewed twice, covering nine years. It came to an end in January, and it was decided it would not be renewed.

He so far retains the following private patronages or presidencies: African Parks, Dolen Cymru, the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, Invictus Games, MapAction, Rhino Conservation Botswana charity, Sentebale, and WellChild.

He is also expedition patron for Walking With The Wounded’s Walk of Oman trek.

It is not yet known whether Harry will retain his two other rugby-related patronages of the Rugby Football Union All Schools Programme and the Rugby Football Union Injured Players Foundation.

Meghan:

The Queen handed Meghan two royal patronages in 2019, but the duchess loses these: The Royal National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

The Duchess of Sussex on a visit to the National Theatre in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Meghan also has to give up her role as vice-president of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

She keeps her two private patronages: Smart Works and animal charity Mayhew.