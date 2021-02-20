What the papers say – February 20

The stripping of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal patronages dominates the Saturday papers, along with news of lockdown exit hopes.
The Daily Express says the Queen has put “duty before love” in taking the decision.
The Daily Mirror leads on the Queen making it clear there is “no way back” for the Sussexes over their decision to “quit for a megabucks life in the US”.
The Times leads on the “angry” Sussexes hitting back with their own statement correcting the Palace’s on what the couple feels is the nature of public duty.
The Daily Mail portrays that as a “churlish insult”, under a headline of: “Have they no respect?”
And the Daily Star gives the couple a typically irreverent send-off under a headline of “Toodle pip!”
In pandemic news, The Daily Telegraph and the i say families will be able to meet from next month in two-household gatherings under lockdown exit plans.
And The Guardian says Mr Johnson and chief medical officer Chris Whitty have clashed over the PM’s plan for a “big bang” reopening of schools.
Elsewhere, The Independent says there’s outrage as it appears Boris Johnson will break his promise to give MPs a vote on a major reduction in British foreign aid.
And the Financial Times says Uber has been “rocked by a landmark UK ruling that drivers are ‘workers’”.
