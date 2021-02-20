What the papers say – February 20

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The stripping of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal patronages dominates the Saturday papers, along with news of lockdown exit hopes.

The Daily Express says the Queen has put “duty before love” in taking the decision.

The Daily Mirror leads on the Queen making it clear there is “no way back” for the Sussexes over their decision to “quit for a megabucks life in the US”.

The Times leads on the “angry” Sussexes hitting back with their own statement correcting the Palace’s on what the couple feels is the nature of public duty.

TIMES: Harry and Meghan hit back at loss of royal roles #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qCDpBT9OPa — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 19, 2021

The Daily Mail portrays that as a “churlish insult”, under a headline of: “Have they no respect?”

And the Daily Star gives the couple a typically irreverent send-off under a headline of “Toodle pip!”

In pandemic news, The Daily Telegraph and the i say families will be able to meet from next month in two-household gatherings under lockdown exit plans.

TELEGRAPH: Families will be able to meet next month #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/t1URLKM6K4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 19, 2021 Saturday's front page: Meet friend or family outdoors next month #iweekend #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Ss4n7gMdOH pic.twitter.com/0N8RGvRhCS — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 19, 2021

And The Guardian says Mr Johnson and chief medical officer Chris Whitty have clashed over the PM’s plan for a “big bang” reopening of schools.

Guardian front page, Saturday 20 February 2021: Whitty and PM clash over 'big bang' return to school pic.twitter.com/OCMtyxQltV — Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 19, 2021

Elsewhere, The Independent says there’s outrage as it appears Boris Johnson will break his promise to give MPs a vote on a major reduction in British foreign aid.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Outrage as PM poised to break foreign aid pledge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8KLXotyVoS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 19, 2021

And the Financial Times says Uber has been “rocked by a landmark UK ruling that drivers are ‘workers’”.