Anne Hathaway reveals she was ninth choice for The Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway has revealed she was the ninth choice for the starring role in her hit film The Devil Wears Prada.

The actress played the assistant to Meryl Streep’s fearsome magazine editor in the 2006 comedy.

It is one of the roles Hathaway, 38, is best known for but she has revealed she was nowhere near the first choice to play Andy Sachs.

During an appearance on the US version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, contestant Rose asked Hathaway if there were any roles she had to “fight tooth and nail for”.

She replied: “How much time do you have?”

She added: “I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada.

“But I got it! Hang in there, never give up.”

Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada (Ian West/PA)

It has previously been reported that Mean Girls star Rachel McAdams was the first choice for the part but turned it down, while Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes also auditioned.

The film, which also stars Streep as editor Miranda Priestley, is based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, a former assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Before her Drag Race appearance, Hathaway shared a text exchange with her mother on Instagram.

In the texts her mother says she is “lucky” to appear on the show and described RuPaul as “the most accepting and interesting and chic person on the planet”.

She captioned the post: “A text exchange with my Mom (who has ‘enormous respect’ @rupaulofficial)

“I couldn’t be more excited to be zooming into the work room on @rupaulsdragrace tonight!

“Huge love and thanks to the the crew that made it happen!”

She signed off the post with a reference to one of RuPaul’s catchphrases, writing: “Love, Annie Hathaslay.”