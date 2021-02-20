Luke Shaw compares ‘wonderful talent’ Amad Diallo to Man City’s Riyad Mahrez

Luke Shaw is excited to see more from “wonderful talent” Amad Diallo, who reminds the Manchester United left-back of Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

After striking a deal with Serie A side Atalanta in October, the 18-year-old winger completed his eagerly-anticipated switch to Old Trafford in January for an initial 21million euros (£18.7million).

The fee could potentially rise to 41m euros (£36.5m) for Diallo, who came off the bench for his United debut in Thursday’s comfortable 4-0 Europa League round of 32 first leg win against Real Sociedad in Turin.

The teenager is pushing for his first start heading into Sunday’s Premier League clash with struggling Newcastle and the return leg against Sociedad, with full-back Shaw excited by the Ivorian’s potential.

“He’s still so young but he’s come into training and you can tell he’s got confidence,” he said.

“You can tell by the way he plays. His first touch is brilliant, the way he takes the ball and drives at players. He’s got great skill.

“Of course, he’s very young and still got a long way to go but you can tell already that he’s going to be one for the future and I’m sure he’s not far away from maybe getting a first-team appearance.

“He’s a wonderful talent and already a wonderful player, so I’m sure fans are looking forward to seeing (more of) him on the pitch soon.”

Asked which player he would liken Diallo to, Shaw said: “It was interesting because Harry (Maguire) said to me the other day that he reminds him of Mahrez when he was at Leicester.

“Really quick, skilful, agility, can turn really quick, got great skills and I would probably agree with Harry, he does remind me of Mahrez.

“Even the way Mahrez plays now. I’ve seen sort of the qualities that Amad obviously has and has shown in training.

“Mahrez is a wonderful player so hopefully if he’s any good like him it’ll be great for United.”

Diallo played the final seven minutes against Sociedad in Turin, where Shaw stayed on the bench as Alex Telles got the nod for the comprehensive win.

Some predicted the Brazil international would become United’s first-choice left-back after arriving from Porto, but Shaw has nailed down that spot and the added competition has taken his game to another level.

Alex Telles’ arrival has spurred Luke Shaw on (Alex Livesey/PA)

“I think when there’s competition it would improve anyone because we all want to play,” the 25-year-old told Sky Sports.

“It’s good to have. I think we have a lot of competition now – not just in the full-back area, we have it all around the pitch.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it, it’s very good for the manager to have that sort of competition because everyone will need to be 100 per cent in training and perform.

“If you’re not in top shape and you’re not ready and not training well, the manager can switch it up and the manager has shown he can do that.”

Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are being assessed ahead of Sunday’s match, which Paul Pogba and Phil Jones will miss through injury.