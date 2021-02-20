Police name man at centre of murder inquiry

Saturday, February 20th 2021 Show Links
February 20 2021, 6.15pm
The body of Edward Hinds, 37, was recovered from a reservoir near Penzance on Thursday (PA)
Police have named the man whose death has sparked a murder inquiry.

The body of Edward Hinds, 37, was recovered from a reservoir near Penzance, Cornwall on February 18.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this death remains in custody.

The death of Edward Hinds has sparked a murder inquiry in Penzance (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA).
Devon and Cornwall Police said Mr Hinds had suffered a suspected stab wound to the chest.

Mr Hinds, who was originally from the Midlands area, but had been living in the Lelant area for the last few weeks.

Detective Inspector Steve Hambly, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who believes they know Edward or may have had contact with him since he moved to the Lelant area of Cornwall.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Drift Service Reservoir or Lelant during the period of February 15 through till February 18.”

