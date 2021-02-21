On this day in 2014: Wayne Rooney signs new contract at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney ended speculation over his future to sign a new five-and-a-half-year contract at Manchester United on February 21, 2014.

The forward had been linked with a move away from Old Trafford months earlier after Sir Alex Ferguson retired and was replaced by David Moyes.

With only 18 months to go on his deal, Rooney agreed fresh terms until the summer of 2019 and made clear his ambition to break Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals for the Red Devils.

He said: “My aim is always to score and create as many goals as possible, so if I can continue to score regularly and break the record then I would be delighted.”

On a new contract worth up to £300,000 a week, Rooney would spend another three seasons at United and finish with 253 goals from 559 appearances.

The attacker broke Charlton’s record on January 21, 2017 with a free-kick at Stoke and a week later was presented with a commemorative Golden Boot to acknowledge him becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Wayne Rooney was presented with a Golden Boot by Sir Bobby Charlton after he become Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer (Martin Rickett/PA)

After five Premier League titles, three League Cups, plus solitary success in the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and FA Cup, Rooney left Old Trafford to return to boyhood side Everton.

His second spell at Goodison Park was short-lived and, after stints with DC United in the United States and at Derby in the Sky Bet Championship, Rooney retired from professional football at the start of 2021 to take over as manager of the Rams.

The former England captain also bettered Charlton’s record of 49 goals for his country and finished with 53 from 120 appearances to remain the Three Lions’ record goalscorer.