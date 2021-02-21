Four-year-old girl and two adults die in house fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A four-year-old girl and two adults have died in a house fire.

Police have launched an investigation following the blaze on Clayton Road in the St David’s area of Exeter during the early hours of Sunday.

Those who died were a 28-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a four-year-old girl.

Two boys aged four and nine, and a seven-year-old girl, were also in the house at the time of the fire and remain in hospital.

All those occupying the house were related to each other, police said.

A “critical incident” was launched following the fire at the property on Sunday.

A critical incident has been declared following a house fire in Exeter in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 21 February).A cordon and localised road closures remains in place. https://t.co/SAMM7YGaEa #police pic.twitter.com/MVyNeG6KdE — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 21, 2021

Chief Superintendent Daniel Evans, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “It has now been confirmed that two adults, a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, plus a four-year-old girl have all died following this house fire.

“Next of kin have been informed and we will be supporting those affected with specialist officers.

“Two boys aged four and nine, and a seven-year-old girl who were also in the house at the time of the fire remain in hospital.

“All three are currently in a stable condition, and all will be transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital later today.

“All six within the property are related to each other.”

Mr Evans said officers were working with specialist scene investigators to establish the cause of the fire.

“Currently there is nothing to indicate any third-party involvement in this matter and therefore we are not seeking anyone in connection to this fire at this time,” he said.

“We hope to release the wider cordon along Bonhay Road by this evening, but an inner cordon surrounding the property along with a scene guard will be in place for the next three days at least, whilst vital scene investigation work takes place.”

Mr Evans added: “This is a deeply upsetting incident and one that will cause great distress to the community, particularly to those who knew the family.

“I don’t doubt that people will wish to leave a tribute and flowers at the scene. I ask that at this time the public give our officers space to undertake the vital investigative work at the scene, and we will update you all over the coming days in relation to a safe space where people can leave flowers or a tribute if they wish.”