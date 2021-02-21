Raheem Sterling’s early header extends Manchester City’s winning run to 18 games

Raheem Sterling’s early goal earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Arsenal to stretch their winning run to 18 matches.

Sterling, one of the smallest players on the pitch, was allowed a free header on the edge of Arsenal’s six-yard box to convert Riyad Mahrez’s cross after only two minutes.

Yet despite getting off to the perfect start, City could not add to their lead as Arsenal slowly stemmed the flow of attacks.

Raheem Sterling, left, scored the only goal of the game at the Emirates Stadium (Julian Finney/PA)

The Gunners began to enjoy more possession but lacked the guile to test Ederson in the City goal.

Joao Cancelo should have wrapped up the points for the leaders with 10 minutes remaining but poked his effort wide.

It was not the most convincing display by Pep Guardiola’s side but nonetheless they strengthened their hold in the title race.

West Ham boosted their top-four bid with a 2-1 win over Tottenham, who lost for the fifth time in six Premier League games to leave Jose Mourinho feeling the pressure.

The Hammers climbed into fourth thanks to goals from Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard, giving them their highest ever points tally at this stage of the season in the Premier League era.

They are nine points above their London rivals and David Moyes celebrated his first win over Mourinho at the 16th time of asking after withstanding a late assault by Spurs, who pulled one back through Lucas Moura.

But they could not find a leveller, hitting the woodwork twice through Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min as West Ham clung on.

Harvey Barnes scored Leicester’s second (Tim Keeton/PA)

Leicester strengthened their grip on a Champions League spot with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Quickfire first-half goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes put the Foxes firmly in control.

Bertrand Traore pulled a goal back for the hosts but they could not find an equaliser against Brendan Rodgers’ side, who have lost just once in their last 12 league games.

Leicester moved up to second for a few hours but Manchester United climbed back above them after a 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Marcus Rashford put the hosts ahead with a fine solo goal on the half hour, cutting in from the left and beating goalkeeper Karl Darlow at his near post with a low shot.

Five minutes later Allan Saint-Maximin equalised with a slick half volley after United failed to clear Joe Willock’s cross.

But United edged ahead again on the hour when Bruno Fernandes touched on a cross from Nemanja Matic and Daniel James rattled it home at the far post.

Fernandes added the third from the penalty spot after Rashford was tripped in the area with 15 minutes remaining.