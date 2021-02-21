Teenagers charged with kidnapping after car stolen with owner’s children inside

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with kidnapping after an incident in which a car was stolen with the owner’s two young children still inside.

West Midlands Police said the pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been remanded into custody, following charge, and are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Officers were called to an incident in the city just after 5pm on Saturday, when the father reported his Seat Leon had been stolen from his driveway with his sons, aged two and four, inside.

The youths will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Armed officers were able to bring the car to a halt on the A38 Bristol Road, near the busy Belgrave Interchange.

Both children were found safe and well and reunited with their parents at the roadside a short time later.

Two teenagers have each been charged with two counts of kidnap, as well as a separate allegation of aggravated car theft.

One of the youngsters has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.