Manchester warehouse blaze brought under control by firefighters

A warehouse fire that prompted a major incident to be declared in Manchester has been brought under control.

Earlier on Sunday, around 125 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze at the three-storey building in Holland Street, Denton.

Billowing smoke from the fire led to part of the M67 motorway being closed and some local residents were evacuated.

In an evening update, the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said firefighters had worked “tirelessly” to bring the blaze under control.

It said seven fire engines and two aerial appliances remained at the scene, with crews to monitor the incident through the night.

Evacuated residents are able to return home and the fire’s large smoke plume has subsided, the GMFRS said.

A plume of smoke earlier rising from the warehouse fire in Holland Street, Denton, Manchester (@Miraaaaa87/PA)

Area manager Stewart Forshaw said: “Thanks to the tireless and professional work of our firefighters we are now in control of this incident.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their support and co-operation on what has been a difficult day.

“Crews will remain at the scene overnight monitoring the incident and extinguishing the pockets of fire that remain.”

GMFRS previously said the fire had originated in the warehouse building and had spread to adjoining units, with firefighters tackling it from the ground and above in aerial appliances.

Photos shared on social media showed a large dark cloud of smoke rising into the sky above nearby homes, businesses and the motorway, with the plume visible from some distance away.

The M67 motorway was closed between junctions one and two, with motorists urged to take extra care and residents reminded to keep their doors and windows closed.

Greater Manchester Police, who declared the major incident, said officers were called to reports of a large-scale fire at around 1.15pm, with an evacuation procedure later put in place.