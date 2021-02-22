Search for missing hiker likely to be suspended until spring – police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

French police say they will “probably” have to wait until spring to continue the search for a British hiker who went missing late last year in the Pyrenees.

Esther Dingley, 37, had been walking solo in the mountains near the Spanish and French border and was last seen on November 22.

French police captain Jean Marc Bordinaro told The Times “all possible investigations” in French territory have been carried out “without any result”.

French police have said ‘all possible’ attempts have been made to locate Esther Dingley (LBT Global/Dingley family/PA)

He said: “We have no indication permitting us to confirm the presence of Esther Dingley in France since she was seen for the last time on the Spanish side of the Pic de Sauvegarde.

“We’ll probably have to wait till spring to undertake more searches.”

Ms Dingley’s partner Daniel Colegate, who had been hiking with her but was house-sitting at a French farmhouse on November 22, said earlier this month he did not believe she fell or had some other kind of accident.

He also dismissed suggestions she could have voluntarily disappeared.

UPDATE:Dear Friends,Thank you for the continued messages of support that have been sent. Although I am not able to… Posted by Esther & Dan on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Writing on Facebook, Mr Colegate denied the idea Ms Dingley would spark a major search operation by vanishing, rather than simply telling him she needed time alone.

He said: “All of which leads me to believe that somebody else has been involved in Esther’s disappearance and against her will.

“This is a terrifying prospect and I wish I could believe otherwise, but I cannot.”

The couple, who have been together for almost 19 years, met at Oxford University and lived in Durham before they set off travelling around Europe in a camper van six years ago.